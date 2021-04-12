Duxbury football team scheduled to play game against Scituate on Thursday

The Duxbury High varsity football team is scheduled to make its return to the field Thursday night, playing at Patriot League rival Scituate at 6 p.m.

The game, if played as scheduled, would be the first for the Dragons (2-0) since their win over Silver Lake on March 19.

Duxbury’s matchups with Hingham and Whitman-Hanson were called off after school administration learned that the team used anti-Semitic play calls in its season-opening win over Plymouth North on March 12. Head coach Dave Maimaron was fired in late March for his involvement, and the Dragons won’t have an official head coach against Scituate.