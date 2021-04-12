EMass football: Brockton’s Devonte Medley headlines Players of the Week

Dylan Aguiar, Bishop Stang — The senior rushed first-quarter touchdowns of 11 and 1 yards, and added a two-point conversion in the second quarter of a 41-13 Catholic Central victory over host Arlington Catholic.

Henry Atlenweg, Greater Lowell — In a 21-6 win over visiting Northeast, the senior had five receptions and 105 receiving yards, including touchdown receptions of 7 and 25 yards. On defense he registered 12 tackles and one sack.

Lincoln Beal, Andover — In a 17-0 loss to Central Catholic, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound sophomore rushed 26 times for 121 yards, caught 5 passes for 35 yards, returned kicks and punts. He had a team-leading 11 tackles (2 for a loss) and returned an interception 50 yards.

James Cassidy, Weymouth — The senior captain spearheaded his team’s first win of the season, rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns from 45 and 24 yards out and kicking two extra points in a 34-0 blanking of Brookline by the Wildcats.

Jack Condon, Plymouth South – In the Panthers’ 27-22 Patriot League victory over Scituate, the senior returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and reeled in a 16-yard TD pass from Hunter Dean in the third.

Carter Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham –– The senior quarterback was 12-of-15 passing for 235 yards and added three scores (two passing, one rushing) in the Generals’ 28-0 Cape Ann win over Manchester-Essex.

Jake Connolly, Bishop Fenwick — The Spartans roared to another impressive win, 45-3, at Archbishop Williams and the Ithaca commit was all over the field with 5 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, 17 rushing yards and another score, 88 punt return yards, eight tackles and an interception.

Connor Cronin, Marblehead –– In the Magicians’ 40-0 win over Northeast Conference foe Danvers, the sophomore linebacker returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown and added a 5-yard receiving touchdown.

Tim Crowley, Middleborough — The senior was 15-of-22 passing for 259 yards and TD passes of 30, 8, 40, and 14 yards in a 42-22 nonleague win over Billerica. He also had 90 yards on 13 carries, including a 6-yard keeper for a score.

Cam Cummings, Whitman-Hanson — The senior finished with 22 carries for 143 yards, helping the Panthers pull away from Hingham, 17-7, in Mike Driscoll’s final game as head coach.

Tyler DeMattio, North Attleborough —In clinching the Davenport Division outright, the junior quarterback orchestrated a 20-play, 92-yard drive which culminated in his 12-yard rushing touchdown to deliver the Red Rocketeers a 14-10 road victory over Foxborough. DeMattio rushed for 136 yards in all, also scoring on a 1-yard keeper in the first half and kicking both extra points.

Duke Doherty, Winthrop –– The senior quarterback accounted for three scores, one passing and two rushing, helping lead the Vikings to a 27-20 win over Gloucester for the Northeastern South crown.

Brian, Jack, and Steven Ferullo, North Andover — The three brothers all made key plays in a 27-20 win over Dracut. A senior halfback, Steven carried 25 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Jack Ferullo, a junior, had 12 tackles with a rushing score, and Brian, a sophomore, sealed the victory with an interception.

Jakob Flores, Lowell Catholic — In a 21-0 Commonwealth Athletic Conference shutout win against host Latin Academy, the junior had a hand in each of the Crusaders scores, rushing for a 35-yard touchdown and throwing for scores of 25 and 75 yards.

Terrell Gethers, Boston English — On his way to 149 yards on 13 carries, the junior broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to tie the game before his 19-yard scamper with three minutes remaining took the decisive lead in English’s 22-14 win over Brighton.

Cincere Gill, Mansfield — The senior tailback racked up three touchdowns in the Hornets’ 26-0 victory over Attleboro Friday night, including runs from 15, 3 and 45 yards out on his way to 122 rushing yards in all.

Jason Hall, Durfee — The junior running back continued to post staggering stats, crossing the 1,000-yard mark in five games. He set new career highs with 271 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 48-7 Southeast win over Thanksgiving Day rival New Bedford.

Eugene Jordan, Barnstable — The junior running back finished with 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to help the Red Hawks soar to a 42-0 victory over Nauset in their season opener.

Will Lederman, Natick — The Bentley commit threw for 214 yards and rushed for 110 more in a convincing 42-14 win over Wellesley, including a pair of passing touchdowns from 22 and 33 yards out and a rushing score from 57 yards away.

Ben Lofstrom, Silver Lake — The Lakers cruised past Plymouth North, 36-7, as the senior ended 9-for-15 passing for 145 yards and two passing touchdowns, plus 32 rushing yards, in the final home game of his career.

Owen McGowan, Catholic Memorial — In a pinch, the Boston College-bound linebacker started at quarterback and tossed two touchdowns with 161 passing yards in a 35-7 rout of BC High.

Devonte Medley, Brockton — The senior quarterback stepped up to lead the Boxers to a Southeast Conference title with 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns, adding 96 yards on 6-of-8 passing, in a 28-19 win over Bridgewater-Raynham in the inaugural league championship game.

Brendan O’Brien, Abington — The senior rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and returned an interception 50 yards for a score to guide the Green Wave past unbeaten Mashpee, 25-24.

Matt Richards, South Shore Voc-Tech — He scored three touchdowns, including the winning 4-yard rush in overtime in a 30-22 win over Cape Cod Tech. Richards rushed in three two-point conversions for the Vikings.

Joshua Robertson, Marblehead — The junior had three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, for the No. 12 Magicians in a 40-0 Northeast win over Danvers.

Christian Schneeloch, Holliston — Needing just five carries to total 114 yards, the senior took over the third quarter of the Panthers’ 35-7 win over Medfield by running for a 45-yard touchdown and then returning a fumble 62 yards for a score.

TJ Sedam, Tri-County — Contributing in all three phases of the game, the senior rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, scored three 2-point conversions, ran a punt back 93 yards and intercepted a pass during a 38-6 Cougars’ win over Saint John Paul II.

Dy’riece Smith and Essau Jackson, TechBoston — The senior backfield helped the Bears pick up their first win of the season. Smith rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while Jackson scored a 53-yard touchdown and punched in four two-point conversions in the 32-20 win over previously-unbeaten East Boston.

Finn Sullivan, Newburyport –– The junior quarterback threw for three scores and added a 20-yard touchdown rush, leading the Clippers to a dominant 35-6 Cape Ann League victory over Pentucket.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Matt Dohety, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, and Steven Sousa.































































