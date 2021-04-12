A full list of NHL trades completed ahead of Monday’s deadline

Here’s a look at the other moves made ahead of Monday’s deadline.

The NHL’s trade deadline has come and gone, and the Bruins were active early on, acquiring forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from Buffalo for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick in this year’s draft. They also added defenseman Mike Reilly from Ottawa in exchange for a third-round pick in 2022.

▪ Detroit sent forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals for forwards Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana, plus a first-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022. Mantha, 26, was a first round pick in 2013. He will finally get to play in the postseason. He has three years remaining on his contract that comes with an annual salary cap hit of $5.7 million. Vrana, 25, was selected by the Capitals with the 13th pick in 2014.

Jets-Canucks

▪ Winnipeg added defenseman Jordie Benn for a sixth-round pick. Benn, 33, played 31 games this season for the Canucks and scored a goal with eight assists.

Hurricanes-Ducks

▪ Carolina added defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and a sixth-round pick from Anaheim in exchange for Haydn Fleury, the seventh overall pick of the 2014 draft. Hakanpaa, 29, will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Flyers-Capitals

▪ Philadelphia sent forward Michael Raffi, 32, to Washington for a fifth-round pick.

Senators-Predators

▪ Ottawa sent veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson to Nashville for defenseman Brandon Fortunato and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Gudbranson departs a Senators team that was in last place in the North for a Predators squad contending for the playoffs.

Maple Leafs-Sharks

▪ Toronto shipped Alexander Barabanov to San Jose for Antti Suomela in an exchange of forwards. Both players are on expiring deals.

Canadiens-Flyers

▪ Montreal gets defenseman Erik Gustafsson from Philadelphia, which will receive a seventh-round pick in 2022 while retaining 50 percent of Gustafsson’s remaining salary cap hit.

Flames-Panthers

▪ Calgary sent Sam Bennett, the fourth overall pick in 2014, to Florida for Emil Heineman and a second round pick. In 402 games in six seasons with the Flames, Bennett has 67 goals and 73 assists. Heineman, 19, was drafted by Florida in the second round last year.

Maple Leafs-Ducks

▪ Toronto remained busy. One day after trading for forwards Nick Foligno and Stefan Noesen, as well as goalie David Rittich from Calgary, the Maple Leafs added Anaheim defenseman Ben Hutton in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Avalanche-Blackhawks

▪ Colorado, owners of the league’s best record, will get former Bruins forward Carl Soderberg, while sending prospect Ryder Rolston and Josh Dickinson to Chicago. Soderberg, 35, played parts of three seasons with the Bruins from 2012-15, and has seven goals and eight assists in 34 games this season.

Braintree native Adam Gaudette was shipped from Vancouver to Chicago. Rich Lam/Getty

Canucks-Blackhawks

▪ In an exchange of forwards, Chicago will get Adam Gaudette, the Braintree native who won the 2018 Hobey Baker Award in 2018 while with Northeastern, while Matthew Highmore is headed to Vancouver. Gaudette, 24, has four goals and three assists this season. The teams also collaborated on a deal that sent defenseman Madison Bowey and a fifth-round pick to Vancouver for a fourth-round pick.

Knights-Blackhawks-Sharks

▪ The Blackhawks sent center Mattias Janmark to Vegas. Chicago gets a second-round pick in 2021, and a third in 2022 while retaining 50 percent of Janmark’s salary. San Jose gets a fifth-round pick in 2022 for retaining 25 percent of Janmark’s salary. Janmark, 28, has 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games.

Sharks-Lightning

▪ The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning made a minor move, acquiring defenseman Fredrik Claesson from San Jose, then assigning him to the taxi squad. Tampa Bay parted with goalie prospect Magnus Chrona, who just completed his sophomore season with the Denver Pioneers.

Devils-Oilers

▪ Edmonton received defenseman Dmitry Kulikov for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The pick becomes a third-rounder if Edmonton, currently in third place in the NHL’s North division with 52 points, advances to the second round of the playoffs.

Penguins-Kings

▪ Los Angeles will get a pair of conditional draft picks for sending Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh. The 36-year-old forward has eight goals and 11 assists this season.













