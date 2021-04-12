Game 10: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

Martín Pérez, who went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for the Twins in 2019, will get the start for the Red Sox in Monday’s opener. He’s 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA in five career games against Minnesota, including four starts.

After posting back to back three-game sweeps over the Rays and Orioles to run their winning streak to six games, the Red Sox head to Minnesota for a four-game series with the Twins. All four games will be matinees.

RED SOX (6-3): Hernández LF, Vázquez DH, Martinez RF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe CF, Arroyo 2B, Dalbec 1B, Plawecki C.

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

TWINS (5-4): Buxton CF, Garlick LF, Cruz DH, Garver C, Sano 1B, Astudillo 3B, Simmons SS, Arraez 2B, Cave RF.

Pitching: LHP J.A. Happ (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Happ: Arroyo 0-4, Bogaerts 8-47, Dalbec 1-3, Devers 5-29, Gonzalez 4-15, Martinez 9-34, Plawecki 1-5, Verdugo 1-2, Vázquez 6-23

Twins vs. Pérez: Buxton 1-4, Cave 0-1, Cruz 9-30, Garver 0-1, Kepler 0-3, Polanco 1-6, Sanó 2-8, Simmons 7-23

Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez has at least one extra base hit in each of his last nine games dating back to 2020, tying Ted Williams (1939), Butch Hobson (1977), Bill Mueller (2003), and David Ortiz (2004 & 2013) for the Red Sox record.

Notes: With a win Monday, the Sox would be the first team to open a season with a losing streak of three or more games and immediately follow it with a win streak of at least seven games since the 1991 Mariners (started 0-6, won next 8) (source: Elias) .… The Red Sox have won six consecutive games to move into sole possession of first place in the AL East for the first time since 2018 .… Center fielder Byron Buxton is batting .481 with a league-leading 1.734 OPS for the Twins .… Happ is 13-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 27 appearances against the Red Sox, with 26 starts.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.