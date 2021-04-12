Hot-shooting Jayson Tatum is Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week

“To score 50 is a big thing in this league, and especially at this age,” Tatum said after the game. “It’ll be a night I always remember, and we got the win on top of that.”

Tatum, who turned 23 last month, became the youngest Celtic to reach the 50-point mark.

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum on Monday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time this year. Tatum erupted for a career-high 53 points on 16-for-25 shooting in the overtime win over the Timberwolves Friday.

In four games last week, Tatum averaged 31.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, helping the Celtics to a 3-1 mark that pushed their record back above .500 for the season.

“He’s making all the right plays down the stretch,” guard Marcus Smart said. “When you’ve got a player of his caliber that can do those type of things, it’s fun to watch and it’s fun to be a part of.”

Walker closes in

At the start of the season, point guard Kemba Walker struggled to get to the rim, and once he got there, his task became even more difficult. Before the All-Star break, Walker connected on 32 of 59 shots within 5 feet of the hoop (54.2 percent).

He vowed that he was just regaining his rhythm after missing the first 11 games of the year because of his knee-strengthening program, and it appears that he was correct. Since the All-Star break, Walker has made 30 of 41 shots (73.2 percent) within 5 feet of the basket.

“Just kind of taking my time, trying to utilize my body, utilize my quickness as much as I can,” Walker said. “I’m trying to get the ball up on the backboard as quick as I can. But yeah, it’s all about rhythm, and the more I get there, the better it’ll get.”

Potent Portland

The Celtics’ three-game Western Conference road trip continues Tuesday with a game against the Trail Blazers. Portland is 31-22 and in sixth place in the West, but it has dropped three of its last four games, including Sunday’s loss to the Heat.

Nevertheless, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that Portland remains quite dangerous because of star guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

“Two of the best guards in the league,” he said. “Terrific skill around those guys. They changed their team from in the past where now they’ve got four shooters around the perimeter on every possession and two good bigs that can score the ball on you.

“They’re a heck of a team. That game won’t have anything to do with what we’ve done in the past. We have to prepare to play it well.”

The Blazers acquired guard Norman Powell from the Raptors prior to the March 25 trade deadline. Powell has had success against Boston over the years, most recently scoring 25 points in Toronto’s loss to the Celtics March 4.

With center Jusuf Nurkic battling injuries, former Celtic Enes Kanter has provided an important lift in the paint. Kanter, who was traded to Portland during the offseason, is averaging 12.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He had 24 points and 30 rebounds in Saturday’s win over the Pistons, when Nurkic was out.

The Celtics will finish the road trip against the Lakers Thursday night. Los Angeles is expected to be without injured superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Sticking around?

Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans last week, but he did not have a great impact during his two appearances, and it’s unclear whether New Orleans will sign him to another 10-day deal when the current one expires Tuesday.

Thomas was signed to add depth to the Pelicans’ injury-ravaged backcourt. In losses to the Hawks and Nets, he averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 turnovers while making just 32 percent of his shots.

The Pelicans have welcomed back a few of their rotation players recently, and Thomas was inactive for the team’s wins over the Cavaliers and 76ers this weekend.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.