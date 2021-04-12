Judge approves partial deal between US women’s soccer team and US Soccer Federation

A federal judge approved a partial deal between players on the women’s national team and the US. Soccer Federation over unequal working conditions. US District Judge R. Gary Klausner approved the Dec. 1 settlement during a hearing Monday. The deal calls for charter flights, hotel accommodations, venue selection and professional staff support equitable to that of the men’s national team. Players sued the USSF in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement that runs through December 2021, compared with what the men’s team receives under its agreement that expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Klausner dismissed the pay claim last May, ruling the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. “We are pleased that the court has approved the equal working conditions that the USWNT players have fought for many years to achieve,” players spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement. “Finally, giving these athletes access to facilities, training, care and professional support is the next step needed in the long and hard work to grow the game of women’s football.”

Advertisement

NBA/NHL

Fans to return in Washington

A limited number of fans will return to Capital One Arena next week for the first time in more than a year when the Wizards play the Warriors April 21. The Capitals will play their first home game in front of fans this season April 27 against the Islanders. Crowds will be capped at 10 percent capacity, or about 2,100 fans, for the remainder of both teams’ seasons in accordance with a waiver DC government officials granted

Advertisement

Colleges

North Texas softball pitcher hurls ‘perfect game’

Twenty-one times, Arkansas State Pine Bluff batters stepped up to the plate to face Hope Trautwein’s pitches. Twenty-one times, they quickly trudged back to the dugout, victims of a truly perfect “perfect game” in which the North Texas hurler struck out each of the batters she faced Sunday. Trautwein topped her two previous no-hitters with a bit of historic flair, pitching what is believed to be the first perfect seven-inning game in NCAA Division 1 history with every out being a strikeout. According to NCAA records, two other pitchers have had 21-strikeout seven-inning games, but neither was a perfect game. Alabama’s Alexis Osorio fanned 21 Fordham hitters in 2018 and California’s Michele Granger did the same against Creighton in 1991.

UConn women land 6-4 transfer from Ohio State

UConn has added another post player to its roster with Dorka Juhasz announcing she is transferring to the Huskies from Ohio State. The 6-foot-4-inch native of Hungary averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season for the Buckeyes before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The All-Big Ten forward made her decision public on social media. Juhasz will enter UConn as a graduate student with two years of eligibility … Aaron Henry will skip his senior season at Michigan State to enter the NBA Draft. He helped the Spartans push their NCAA Tournament streak to 23, extending the longest run in Big Ten history, which trails only Kansas’s 31-year stretch among active streaks.