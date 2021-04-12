Liam Hines, North Quincy have a Happy Thanksgiving win over Quincy

“We’re walking off the field and we want to say Happy Thanksgiving, and say ‘Hey, go enjoy your turkey,’” Craig said.

But to North Quincy coach Ryan Craig and his team, Sunday carried the same magic of a Thanksgiving Day classic.

The 88th edition of the North Quincy/Quincy football rivalry may have kicked off in April in this pandemic-prompted Fall II season.

The Red Raiders earned a gritty 21-0 win over the Presidents in this year’s Patriot League matchup at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium, benefitting from a ground-and-pound attack and stalwart defense.

Liam Hines was the Sunday star. Averaging 6.2 yards per carry, the senior produced 161 yards, including a pair of 5-yard scoring runs, the first in the second quarter and the second in the fourth quarter. Hines also contributed eight tackles in the shutout.

“Liam Hines, I think, is one of the best football players on the South Shore,” Craig said. “The kid plays at a high level on offense and defense . . . He’s a true leader. As Liam Hines goes, we go.”

Running behind a stout offensive front that included juniors Harry Gaudiano, Samee Akhouzine, Brandon Baker, Mike Pollastretti, Rean Beqo, Colm Geary, sophomore Dylan Clifford, and senior Declan Geary, North Quincy rushed for 185 yards on 35 carries.

Quarterback Cooper Hansen completed both of his passes, headlined by a 30-yard scoring strike down the middle of the field to Geary in the third quarter.

Quincy (1-3) dealt with injuries during the contest — quarterback Drew Boretti had to leave the field multiple times. North Quincy fortified defensively, making some key red zone stops in the waning seconds of the first half.

“[The Presidents] had to change up their offense, and from there we were able to just kind of zero in on them,” Craig said.”

Junior linebacker Michael Gorman had a team-high nine tackles and senior fullback/defensive end Sean Jackson was immense on special teams, with three stops.

North Quincy played Sunday with only two days of preparation after returning from a COVID-19-induced pause. “It’s been very trying, but we’ve been trying to hold it together for the kids, and trying to push forward.”

The Red Raiders’ season forges ahead. They play Plymouth South next week (date and time TBD) for the Patriot League Fisher Division title.

Craig knows he has to point his team to what’s ahead. For now, North Quincy will savor its city bragging rights.

“When Quincy plays North Quincy, the whole city comes together — there’s a lot of smack talk,” Craig said.

“I don’t think there’s any other rivalry that compares in the state,” he added. “You could have ones that might be a few years older, but when you’ve got a rivalry with kids who grew up together — and then they play against each other in high school — I think it’s second to none.”

Quincy leads the series, 48-35-5.

North Quincy coach Ryan Craig celebrates with Tyler Le (5) after being doused with a bucket full of water following the Red Raiders' 21-0 win over Quincy. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Quincy's Stephen Gallant tries to take down North Quincy's Nick Pereira in the first half of Sunday's game. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff