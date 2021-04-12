MIAA wrestling competition for the spring season is still a question mark

On Monday, the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs approved wrestling activities for Level 1 and Level 2 cohort play, which means wrestlers can participate in socially-distanced activities and full practices in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

The answer keeps getting pushed back, much to the dismay of coaches and members on the MIAA’s Wrestling Committee.

Will there be a competitive high school wrestling season this spring in Massachusetts?

But the sport is still not approved for Level 3 play, which allows for full competition.

Those in the wrestling community contend there is an an ever-tightening race against the clock to schedule any semblance of a season.

On Monday, Wakefield athletic director Brendan Kent, chair of the wrestling committee, along with vice chair Ann Palumbo (Tyngsborough AD), and MIAA wrestling liaison Phil Napolitano were scheduled to meet with the association’s Sports Medicine Committee to discuss rule modifications.

But the meeting did not take place because the EEA has not approved Level 3 competition.

In a statement, the MIAA said a decision, with updated guidance, will not be finalized until the end of the week, or early next week — which, for the majority, is a school vacation week. So rule modifications might not take place until Monday, April 26.

“We might spend three hours coming up with those modifications and then the state might come back and say you can’t do that,” Kent said. “I know a lot of coaches are starting to get frustrated. They just want to know.”

Competitions with Massachusetts wrestlers have still happened across state lines despite the EEA’s delays. Last weekend, Spartan Combat sponsored a New England championships in Hampstead, N.H., with many of the state’s top grapplers in attendance.

Melrose coach Larry Tremblay said he’s held open mat sessions.

“The kids have been wearing masks. The kids have been getting used to it,” he said.

The fast-approaching deadline will force wrestlers to make a difficult decision if they’re also a spring athlete.

Will they stick with their traditional winter sport in order to make up for lost time, or will they play the sport they usually do when the weather warms up? Those decisions could also make wrestling teams smaller. Tremblay says he has at least four wrestlers who play either baseball or lacrosse in the spring, both of which are already approved for full competition.

“I won’t be fielding a full lineup, I can guarantee that … If I was talented in both sports, I know what I’d do,” said Tremblay, who would understand if a wrestler went to their spring sport.

Wrestlers would still be required to participate in 10 practices before participating in a meet, and any practices before the 26th would be counted toward that total. But wrestlers would still be practicing without knowing if they’d be able to wrestle in an official meet.

When the Sports Medicine Committee will finally convene to discuss modifications is also an unknown.

“Obviously we want to meet as soon as possible so we can relay this information to teams across Massachusetts, but until we hear from the EEA, we’re on hold,” Kent said.

The 2019-20 wrestling season concluded on March 7, just days before cancelations were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the MIAA deemed wrestling too high of a risk for virus transmission to take place this winter.