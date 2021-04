The Patriots have terminated the contract of wide receiver Julian Edelman because of a failed physical, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Edelman, who has played 11 seasons in the NFL, had a knee injury that limited him to six games in the 2020 season. He played 31 snaps in an October game vs. the 49ers, then did not play for the rest of the 2020 season.

This story will be updated.