Red Sox game in Minnesota postponed because of safety concerns following police shooting

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the team said in a statement.

Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by a police offer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins postponed Monday afternoon’s game against the Red Sox for safety purposes following a police shooting in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday night.

“The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball and local and state officials.

“The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

No details on rescheduling were immediately available.

The shooting occurred as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being tried for murder in the death of George Floyd last May, a trial that is taking place at the Hennepin County Government Center less than a mile from Target Field.

Twins president Dave St. Peter said the decision was “rooted in safety” for fans, both teams, and Twins employees, given the heightened tensions in the city.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said the decision was discussed with Red Sox, who supported it. The Red Sox team hotel is outside of the downtown area.

This story will be updated





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.