Three Nationals players reinstated from from COVID-19 protocol list

Four players tested positive for the illness, while five others were put under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed. The Nationals never announced which players fell into which category.

That trio had been expected to be in Washington’s opening day lineup — with Schwarber in left field, Bell at first base, Harrison at second — but they were part of the group kept away from the rest of the club because of COVID-19 protocols.

Kyle Schwarber , Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were reinstated from the injured list Monday by the Washington Nationals, making the team’s roster nearly whole again after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined nine players and caused postponement of four games.

Now eight of the nine are back with the manager Dave Martinez’s club, which took a 1-5 record and five-game losing streak into Monday night’s opener of a three-game series at the St. Louis Cardinals.

The only player still missing is lefthanded starting pitcher Jon Lester, who is expected to spend some time ramping up at the team’s alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia, before making his Nationals debut.

While the Nationals were in Los Angeles over the weekend, getting swept in three games by the reigning World Series champion Dodgers, catchers Yan Gomes and Alex Avila, starting Patrick Corbin, closer Brad Hand and infielder Jordy Mercer cleared COVID-19 protocols and rejoined the team.

A.J. Hinch returns to Houston

First-year Tigers manager A.J. Hinch returns to Houston for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for his role in the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the sport. With Hinch as their manager, the Astros were found to have used cameras and banged on trash cans to get an unfair advantage en route to winning the World Series in 2017.

Hinch was fired following a lengthy investigation and was prohibited from managing last season before being hired by the Tigers. He’s expecting a warm reception in his first game back at Minute Maid Park.

“Houston fans have been tremendously supportive to me and my family,” he said. “It’s home for me. That city matters to me. The fans have been tremendous and obviously it will be very emotional when I see them.”

Detroit will be without slugger Miguel Cabrera, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with soreness in his left bicep.

Rangers’ RHP Jonathan Hernandez has Tommy John

Texas Rangers righthander Jonathan Hernandez had ligament reconstruction surgery on his right elbow, according to president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. Hernandez’s procedure came less than two weeks after fellow reliever José Leclerc had the same procedure, and their bullpen will also be without hard-throwing Matt Bush with a flexor strain in his right arm until at least July. Both Hernandez and Leclerc will be sidelined until at least early in the 2022 season. Meister did Leclerc’s surgery on March 31 . . . A day after pushing starter Marcus Stroman to pitch amid rain that paused play after seven minutes, the Mets called off their game Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies with another downpour en route, rescheduling it as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 4:10 p.m. The decision was announced about two hours before Monday’s 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Both games will be seven innings, keeping with an adjustment introduced during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.



