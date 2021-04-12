Watch: Julian Edelman makes his retirement official, saying ‘It’s been the best 12 years of my life’

“Nothing in my career has ever come easy, and no surprise, this isn’t going to be easy either. Now, I’ve always said, I’ll go until the wheels come off. And uh, they finally have fallen off. Due to an injury last year, I’ll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football.

“It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. And I’m honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot. There are a million people I have to thank. Mr. Kraft, the Kraft family … I’ve learned so much from you guys on and off the field. Coach Belichick, gave me my opportunity. I’ll always love you for that. My teammates, we’ve gone to war. We lost some, we won some. You guys will always be my brothers.

“To all my coaches that I played under, I appreciate all your insight, all your hard work, all your knowledge. To the entire Patriots organization, from the meal ladies, to the people who clean up after us, the people in the hallways, the training staff, the strength staff, we share so many awesome memories that I’ll never forget.

“And of course, my family. You guys have always had my back. It’s been the best 12 years of my life. It’s a hell of a run. I can’t forget you, Patriot Nation. You guys have welcomed me and my family to a region we did not know. We didn’t know. But now, I’m one of you.

“I’m going to leave you guys with two words: Foxboro Forever.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.