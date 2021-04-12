A well-deserved salute to UMass athletics and the recently crowned men’s hockey champs

Before we go any further, let me also apologize to every member of the UMass Amherst community who feels you guys never get enough coverage or credit. Through the years, hundreds of friends and correspondents from UMass have made it clear they regularly feel disrespected by the Boston sports media, particularly the Globe. We (I) have routinely mocked them as Hooterville, embarrassingly beholden to the corrupt regime of John Calipari, and in 2021 obtusely tolerant of a foolish foray into big-time college football.

Congrats to coach Greg Carvel, goalie Filip Lindberg, skaters Bobby Trivigno, Anthony Del Gaizo, Zac Jones, Matthew Kessel, Matt Murray, Carson Gicewicz, Jake Gaudet, Oliver Chau, Aaron Bohlinger, Ryan Sullivan, athletic director Ryan Bamford, school president Marty Meehan, chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy and all the other players, coaches, trainers, support staff, alums, and fans of UMass hockey.

Congratulations to the University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team, which won the NCAA championship, defeating St. Cloud State, 5-0, Saturday night in the final game of the Frozen Four at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Not today.

Today we toast all that is good about UMass sports. We salute UMass’s national champions, skaters who are part of a program that won a Division 2 championship in 1972, was disbanded in 1979, and did not resurface until the Mullins Center opened in 1993. Until this weekend, goalie Jonathan Quick was UMass’s greatest contribution to the sport.

But now the Minutemen are national champs. So let us pay homage to UMass sports history and those who have boosted Minuteman teams through the decades. We salute all the baby boomers who packed Curry Hicks Cage for freshman basketball games when Julius Erving arrived in Amherst in 1968-69 — an era when freshmen were ineligible to play varsity competition. After selling out Curry Hicks for his freshman games, Doc played two varsity seasons for the great Jack Leaman and led UMass to the NIT in 1971. Erving lived in Southwest during his UMass career.

The late Mike Flanagan, a Manchester, N.H., native, was one of the better baseball players in UMass history. Long before winning the 1979 American League Cy Young Award with a 23-9 record for the Orioles, Flanagan tried out for freshman basketball at UMass and recalled a scrimmage against the varsity Redmen (the nickname was changed to Minutemen in 1972).

“I came across midcourt, approached the key, and went up for my jump shot,” Flanagan remembered. “And then Dr. J came out of nowhere and blocked my shot into the cheap seats. I figured out right then that it was time to go outside and work on my slider.”

Dr. J and Flanagan weren’t the only UMass players to ascend to greatness in the professional ranks. Tight end Milt Morin became an All-Pro with the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Greg Landry (from Nashua) became the Detroit Lions quarterback. More recently, Victor Cruz was an All-Pro wideout with the Giants, and he caught four passes, including a touchdown, in New York’s 21-17 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in February 2012.

Cruz is friends with former UMass hooper Lex Mongo, a Newton North grad, and when Madonna cited Cruz’s touchdown dance in her pre-Super Bowl press conference in 2012, I called Mongo to tell him the Material Girl was planning to use Victor’s moves at halftime. It seemed pretty cool that Madonna was borrowing from a UMass baller.

After the UMass hockey team dominated St. Cloud Saturday, longtime Boston sports columnist and UMass alum Steve Buckley tweeted, “OK, UMassHockey has the National Championship. Now let’s all head to the Blue Wall.”

The reference resonated with my many UMass friends. The Blue Wall was an epic UMass bar in the halcyon days of the 1970s and ’80s. Students on the Amherst campus today know it only as a food court, which is probably a good thing.

There have been other championship seasons and sports stars in Amherst.

Dick MacPherson coached UMass football before coaching the Patriots and had great players named Peil Pennington, Paul Metallo, Steve Schubert, and Tim Berra, son of Yogi. Football lifer Mark Whipple coached UMass to the 1998 NCAA Division 1-AA championship, and there was another brush with grid glory when the Minutemen lost to Appalachian State in the FCS title game in 2006.

UMass baseball gave the world Gary DiSarcina, Jeff Reardon, Ron Villone, and a raft of other big leaguers, and we remember Malden Catholic’s Mike DiCato taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning against Boston College when UMass won the 2008 Baseball Beanpot at Fenway Park.

Women’s soccer goalie Brianna Scurry carried UMass to the final four, won a pair of Olympic gold medals, and was a member of our 1999 World Cup championship team. UMass softball pitcher Danielle Henderson won a gold medal with the US team in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and is head coach at UMass Lowell today.

But for all those great seasons and campus talents, in the decades since Dr. J. roamed Curry Hicks Cage, UMass’s closest brush with sports greatness without doubt came during the Calipari era. There’s never been anything like it, before or since.

In the mid 1990s, Coach Cal put the Minutemen on the American sports map and took a 35-1 team to the Meadowlands for the Final Four in 1996. Led by 6-foot-11-inch Connecticut native Marcus Camby, the Minutemen were ranked No. 1 in the nation but came up short in a national semifinal loss to a Kentucky team loaded with NBA futures (remember Antoine Walker, Walter McCarty, and Ron Mercer?). Coached by former UMass guard Rick PItino, Kentucky won the 1996 national championship.

Sadly, UMass’s Final Four appearance was eventually vacated when it turned out that Camby violated NCAA rules. When the investigation intensified, Calipari left Amherst under the cover of darkness and went on to become a college coaching legend at Memphis and Kentucky. His 2008 Final Four appearance with Memphis also was DQ’d for NCAA rules violations.

There’s none of that darkness now. Have your day, Minutemen. You are national champs and we applaud you.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.