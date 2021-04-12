We’re seeing a familiar version of J.D. Martinez — one who was absent for all of 2020

He’s now hitting .472 with a .500 OBP and 1.083 slugging percentage, with five homers and 12 extra-base hits. Martinez has an extra-base hit in each of his eight games this year, tying Alex Rodriguez (2007) and Sandy Alomar Jr. (1997) for the longest season-opening run in major league history.

Just 10 days of the 2021 season have been sufficient for J.D. Martinez to demonstrate that his alarming 2020 performance did not represent the start of an irreversible decline. The 33-year-old Red Sox DH continued his transcendent season-opening run Sunday by going 4 for 6 with three homers in Baltimore — his third career three-homer game.

Advertisement

Many contended that Martinez was a single hot streak from getting his 2020 season to normal performance levels, but the compressed 60-game season — plus the uncertainty of how to stay prepared during the shutdown and the loss of access to in-game video once the season did reboot — denied him the opportunity. His start to 2021 underscores the point.

“This is a guy I saw in ’18 and ’19,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I know he talked about last year and he’s on a mission to prove people wrong, but it was only 60 games. He was one month away from getting his numbers right. Right now he’s locked in and I’m glad he’s swinging the bat the way he is.”

Here are a few of the details of the remarkable start to his season:

▪ Among the most alarming things last year was Martinez’s inability to hit fastballs. After he led the majors in average and slugging against fastballs from 2017-19, those numbers plummeted to .179 (one of the lowest averages in the majors) with a .366 slugging mark last year.

Advertisement

This year, Martinez has had no issues with the heater. He’s hitting .529 with a 1.000 slugging mark and two homers against fastballs.

▪ At the same time, Martinez is hitting everything this year. His three homers on Sunday, in fact, came on two curveballs and a changeup. He’s hitting .400 and slugging 1.067 off breaking balls, and .500 with a 1.500 slugging mark against off-speed pitches.

▪ He is back to hammering the ball. His average exit velocity has been 95.2 m.p.h., a jump from 89.5 in 2020.

▪ His swing is once again grooved to drive the ball to all fields — a hallmark of his success. A year ago, just 22.7 percent of the balls Martinez put in play were to the opposite field. This year, that number has jumped to 35.7 percent. His five homers include three opposite-field shots (one more than he had all of last year) and two to straightaway center.

As impressive as those signs have been, perhaps the most impressive thing is that they aren’t a once-in-a-lifetime asteroid but rather typical of what Martinez looks like at his very best. This is Martinez performing to the upper end of his known capabilities rather than beyond them.

Martinez has played in 1,130 career games, meaning that there are 1,123 eight-game sets in his career. He has never before had a run with 12 extra-base hits over eight games, as he has this season. Nonetheless, a case can be made that he’s had more dominant surges.

Advertisement

Had he ever hit .472 over an eight-game stretch, as he has done to start this year? Emphatically, yes; in fact, he’d done so 23 times, topped by a run in 2016 in which he hit .538. Had he ever reached base at a .500 clip? Why, yes; in fact, before 2021, there were 45 different eight-game stretches in which he reached base in more than half of his plate appearances, topped by a .647 OBP over eight games in early 2017.

His 1.083 slugging mark is the ninth-best of his career over an eight-game stretch; during an eight-game run with Arizona in 2017 that included a four-homer game, he had eight homers and slugged 1.267.

In short, Martinez is opening the year with a reminder of what he looks like at his very best — something he never displayed in 2020. This sort of run represents an extreme example of his abilities, but one that is consistent with other times in his career.

“J.D.’s one of those guys that can literally carry a lineup for an entire season,” said Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo.

That’s not a guarantee that the rest of the season will be like this (and it’s worth noting that he does have at least one hickey on his early 2021 résumé, having swung and missed at 18.3 percent of all pitches he’s seen, the 18th-highest rate in MLB). Nonetheless, Martinez has offered compelling evidence that the skills that made him one of the game’s elite power hitters from 2014-19 remain present.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.