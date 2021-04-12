British pubs serve first drinks after lockdown ends

Later in the morning, thousands of gyms, salons, and retail stores opened their doors for the first time in months, bringing a frisson of life to streets long frozen in a state of suspended animation.

Just past the stroke of midnight on Monday, a few select establishments in England served their first drinks since being forced to close in January, and more than a year after the first of three national lockdowns was imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The beginning of the end of Britain’s lockdown — one of the longest and most stringent in the world — came with a pint at a pub.

Advertisement

Thousands more pubs resumed business at noon. Friends reunited, families shared a meal at an outdoor cafe together for the first time in months, and as Britons basked in the late afternoon sun, the morning chill seemed to fade, replaced by a collective smile and sigh of relief.

“It’s like being out of prison,” said Kate Asani. She and two friends, Maria Ramsakova and Dezlin Vergotine, sat at a small table in the back garden of the Carlton Tavern in the Kilburn area of London, basking in each other’s company as much as the sunshine.

After months of isolation, she wasn’t quite sure she remembered how to be with others. “I was so nervous on the train here,” she said. “What do I wear? What do I say? It’s been so long.”

With the return of one of Britain’s most cherished institutions — even if pubs were limited to outdoor service — the country took its first major step in a phased reopening that is scheduled to culminate on June 21, when the government has said that it hopes to lift almost all restrictions in England. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are following separate but similar timetables, under which some restrictions that eased on Monday in England will remain in place a while longer.

Advertisement

NEW YORK TIMES

France, Germany struggle with tougher restrictions

As Britain moved cautiously to resume public life on Monday, some countries in continental Europe were moving in the other direction, imposing or debating even more stringent restrictions to battle the spread of the virus, fueled by the same variant that had earlier caused Britain’s cases to explode.

After months of tough restrictions, Britain now has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, reporting just 1,730 cases on Sunday. In contrast, France on Sunday recorded more than 34,000 cases, according to the government. Germany’s total number of infections surpassed 3 million on Monday, with more than 13,000 new infections during the previous 24 hours.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, who struggled to avoid a third national lockdown even as cases rose, has been forced to reverse course. An already constrained life became even more constricted this month, when people were barred from traveling more than 6 miles from their homes, outdoor drinking was banned, and schools were closed.

In Germany, the number of cases has been climbing steadily in recent weeks, setting off a prolonged political battle over how to respond.

NEW YORK TIMES

WHO officials warn of the pandemic’s ‘growing’ trajectory

World Health Organization officials on Monday sounded the alarm about weeks-long increases in coronavirus transmission and deaths, warning that measures such as masking and social distancing remain crucial even as vaccines ramp up.

Advertisement

Speaking during a media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world saw six consecutive weeks of declining cases in January and February. But there have now been seven consecutive weeks of increasing cases, along with four weeks of increasing deaths. Additionally, he said, last week marked the fourth-highest number of cases recorded in a single week.

Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s emerging disease and zoonosis unit, said the world is “in a critical part of the pandemic right now,” adding that the pandemic’s trajectory “is growing.”

“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic where we have proven control measures,” she said.

WHO officials stressed that public health measures must be continued. Tedros noted nightclubs, restaurants, and markets are crowded with few precautions in some countries, despite increased transmission. He said, “confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures and their application are driving transmission and costing lives.”

As vaccines reach more people, it is “exactly the time where we need to double down” on masking, hand-washing, distancing, and other interventions used over the last year, said Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO’s immunization department.

WASHINGTON POST

CDC chief says more vaccines won’t help Michigan

WASHINGTON – A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said surging vaccines to Michigan would not help the hard-hit state control the latest COVID-19 wave that has strained its hospitals and is raising concerns nationwide, because vaccines take two to six weeks to confer protection.

Advertisement

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a White House coronavirus briefing Monday that the answer in a crisis situation such as Michigan is facing is to go back to virus control basics.

“Really what we need to do in those situations is shut things down,” Walensky said. “I think if we tried to vaccinate our way out of what is happening in Michigan, we would be disappointed that it took so long for the vaccine to work, to actually have an impact.”

Walensky explained that at the same time, diverting vaccines away from other states where the situation isn’t as dire right now could unwittingly seed the ground for future outbreaks elsewhere.

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called for the federal government to surge vaccines to her state, but the White House said last week Michigan had not ordered its full allotment of available vaccines. Federal officials say the current population-based formula is still the fairest way to distribute vaccines to states. Whitmer has shied away from ordering lockdowns.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Officials in India fret over Hindu festival crowds

Police in India Monday were struggling to enforce coronavirus safety measures as mammoth crowds of Hindu worshipers gathered to bathe in the Ganges River amid soaring infections and virus-related deaths.

India reported a record 168,912 new cases Monday, bringing its total infection tally to 13.5 million — and officially making it the world’s hardest-hit nation after the United States — surpassing Brazil.

Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of people showed up at the river for the start of the monthslong Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, in Haridwar. Monday marks the largest day of bathing in the river, which many Hindus believe is holy.

Health experts had raised concerns that the festival would accelerate the spread of the virus and called on officials to cancel the celebrations. The government said it would allow the festival to go ahead but that attendees would need to test negative for coronavirus before entry. It also said local law enforcement would impose fines for those who violated social distancing measures.

India has suffered a severe upswing in coronavirus cases in recent months, a surge experts say is due to pandemic fatigue and the possible spread of new variants.

Authorities have launched mass vaccination drives but are now facing supply shortages, even as India has restricted vaccine exports due to domestic demand.

WASHINGTON POST