Cambridge biotech started by Flagship Pioneering raises another $189m

Repertoire Immune Medicines, a Cambridge biotech that wants to harness the body’s immune system to fight diseases, has raised another $189 million in venture capital, giving the startup more than $350 million to advance its drug pipeline.

John Cox, Repertoire’s chief excutive, said the biotech was making “tremendous progress” unlocking the potential for the immune system to prevent or treat cancer as well as autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases and other serious illnesses.

Repertoire was launched in December 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, the Cambridge venture capital firm best-known for spawning Moderna, the company that got the second COVID-19 vaccine cleared in the U.S.; last year. Flagship combined two firms in its portfolio to create Repertoire, Torque Therapeutics and Cogen Immune Medicines.

In tapping Cox as head of the combined firm, Flagship selected a veteran biopharma executive who worked for Biogen for 13 years and led that company’s spinout of Bioverativ. Sanofi acquired Bioverativ, which focused on hemophilia treatments, in 2018 for $11.6 billion.

The latest fundraising round is expected to help Repertoire pursue research, expand its workforce and enhance its manufacturing capabilities. Repertoire currently has 130 employees at sites in Cambridge and Zurich, Switzerland. The firm expects to add 50 to 70 employees by the end of the year, most of them in Cambridge, according to a spokeswoman.

Helping Flagship in the latest fundraising round was Softbank Vision Fund 2, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, the Alaska Permanent Fund and Invus.





