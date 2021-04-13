Senate President pressed on big fee on businesses for unemployment benefits

Many businesses had believed the state put off higher charges to replenish the insurance fund when the Legislature froze rates in March. While that headed off a 60-percent increase, lawmakers did not freeze the solvency surcharge to fund benefits that are not covered by the main unemployment insurance charges that are typically tied to a company’s recent layoff history.

Massachusetts businesses are facing sticker shock after seeing significant increases in one portion of their unemployment insurance bills this month — what’s known as the solvency assessment. The fee could cost many employers more than $1,000 extra for each full-time worker this year, largely because of the torrent of pandemic-related layoffs in 2020.

Senate President Karen Spilka told members of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that state lawmakers are preparing to address an abrupt hike in an unemployment insurance surcharge that has blindsided the business community.

The Greater Boston Chamber was among 20-plus business groups that sent a letter to state and federal leaders on Friday, urging them to use some of the billions Massachusetts is getting in federal relief money to offset this steep increase.

Spilka hinted that a fix could be in the works on Beacon Hill. If so, it’s in the formative stage.

“The sticker shock surprised a lot of people, including the Senate,” the Senate president said, in response to a question from chamber President Jim Rooney. “When we did the UI bill over the course of the last few months ... nobody raised the issue of the solvency fund and the potential increase.”

Spilka added that senators are listening and gathering information, particularly on any restrictions attached to the federal stimulus funds.

“It’s important that we work with our federal partners to ensure what we can and cannot do with the federal monies we’re getting,” Spilka said. “But I realize the hardship this places on many businesses.”

Officials in the Baker administration said the solvency assessment is based on a formula in state law that they cannot change. They also said the federal CARES Act requires the state to cover pandemic-related layoff benefits through the solvency assessment, rather than raising the overall premiums for specific employers responsible for those layoffs.

There was some expectation the solvency assessment would rise in 2021 but not to this extent: It is scheduled to be 9.23 percent of a worker’s wages, up to the first $15,000 of earnings, for this year, compared to 0.58 percent last year.

Rooney said chamber members were taken aback, particularly because many employers were forced to curtail operations last year due to government-imposed restrictions.

“I think the expectation was when the Legislature and the governor dealt with the [unemployment insurance] rates, that there would be a modest increase, but nothing like what is now expected,” Rooney said in a phone interview after Spilka’s speech. “The idea that a small business would get hit with an unplanned unemployment insurance bill of tens of thousands of dollars, that’s a lot to a small business right now, trying to reopen and recover and rebuild. The state needs to focus on this issue.”

Spilka also spoke to chamber members about another aspect of rebuilding the economy: transforming the caregiver system. She unveiled a nascent plan for a government-funded system to make intergenerational care accessible and affordable. She suggested a network of what she called “Intergenerational Care Centers” to help people get information and services for childcare and eldercare, as well as for people with disabilities.

While this may take years to realize, Spilka said there are steps state officials can take now, including addressing the needs of the caregiving workforce. She said she has asked Senator Adam Hinds, who chairs a committee studying the state’s post-pandemic resiliency, to further explore the issue.

“This is our shot to be a national leader in transforming the way we support caregivers ... and build a thriving economy that works for everyone,” Spilka said.





