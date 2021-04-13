Even for Bill Nye, the science behind a good gin and tonic is mind-boggling

More recently, Nye has used his combined social media following of more than 10 million to raise scientific awareness during the pandemic, filming PSAs on the importance of wearing masks and proper hand washing . His personal brand has also lent itself to companies like Chipotle and Bombay Sapphire, the latter of which pitched us a chat with Nye following the release of a canned, premixed version of his favorite cocktail , the gin and tonic. Nye took the time this week to answer questions from the Globe on proper G&Ts, as well as more serious topics.

Since 1993, engineer Bill Nye has been teaching science to people on television as “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” a personal branding exercise that now looks prescient in today’s world of influencers.

Advertisement

How did you come to promote gin and tonics with Bombay Sapphire? Is that one of your go-to drinks?

Yes, in the summertime especially, there’s nothing like a good, or perhaps, great gin and tonic.... When the brand approached me with the ready-to-drink, RTD G&T as they say, I was ready to try it. I did; I think it’s great.”

Is there something science-y about why gin and tonics taste good? On the surface it seems like a pretty simple combination.

In one sense, a gin and tonic involves mixing two liquids. But in the case of Bombay Sapphire, making the gin is quite involved. It’s a dark art. ... They list the ingredients on the bottle, but just how much of each, and just how they’re infused in the final product is not easily known. Then, there’s the tonic and all its complexity. The mind boggles.

Do you have any scientific advice for alcohol drinkers? Surely there must be a drinking hack or two you’ve picked up over the years.

Advertisement

A hack? It’s not a term I use in bartending. Taking a shortcut here leads to disappointment. If you’re making a martini, shaken really is better than stirred. If you’re making a gin and tonic, get the ratio of tonic to gin just right. (Editor’s note: Nye recommends 1 part gin to 3 parts tonic, garnished with lime). In both cases, it’s almost impossible to get them too cold.

I watched your show a lot as a kid. Is there a difference between being a scientist with a public profile now versus 25 years ago?

Twenty-five years ago, television was the main medium for science demonstrations on video. Today, there are a dozen or so social media sources for programming that is similar in style, although available in much shorter lengths. In the 20th century, the image was 4 by 3. Today, it’s 4K 16-by-9, and people are watching on much smaller screens. It’s all still one-on-one, though. The person on camera is talking to you, the single viewer. Video like the Science Guy show is intimate that way.

You have 7 million followers on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram. What does that tell you about the impact your work is having now?

People love science. It’s how we know nature and our place in the cosmos. As true now as it’s ever been. These are the media that people watch nowadays. Since followers are following, that’s where I put my work these days.

Bombay Sapphire's now got a canned gin and tonic. Handout

What’s something a lot of people misunderstand about the science of the pandemic?

Advertisement

The virus really does affect different people in different ways. I imagine one day genetic analysis will help experts sort out why this is. The fundamental idea though is that this virus doesn’t discriminate. It will kill you no matter who you are or what you believe. It can kill the people you breathe on.

You filmed a PSA of sorts demonstrating the effectiveness of masks. When you see people not wearing a mask you want to…

I want to tell them to put on a mask — and cover their nose. But people are ornery and they become violent (probably because they know they should be wearing a mask; they just don’t want to). It reminds me of people who bang up and ruin non-stick pans by using metal utensils instead of plastic or wooden ones. “Just this once, and only a little bit.” “I’ll not wear a mask right now; I’m just running to the store real quick…” It’s crazy-making.

You came out in support of the Biden-Harris ticket using the hashtag #VoteforScience. Why did you feel that was important?

If you, as a voter, felt that voting for the other side was consistent with science, then I guess you should have voted for the other guys. Very few people felt that way. The deliberate and aggressive denial of scientific findings by the last administration was bad for all of us: health-wise, environmentally, and politically. Their actions and inactions lowered the US’s standing in the world and killed, albeit indirectly, a great many here in the US and around the world. It’s heartbreaking.

Advertisement

As Americans, do you think we’re entering a prolonged period of anti-science public sentiment, or is it more hopeful than that?

I think we’re under new management. Science is being respected again. I strongly feel our educational system is where we should all be shown and taught critical thinking skills and conventional civics. We’d all be better off if everyone understood what it means to be a citizen, and how our government works. I’m optimistic about the future, because young people will soon be running the show. They won’t put up with climate denial and contrarianism. Article 1, Section 8, clause 8 of the US Constitution refers to “the Progress of Science and Useful Arts…” To my ear, the useful arts is an 18th-century description of what we now call “engineering,” using science to solve problems and make things. That’s our future.

This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @garydzen.