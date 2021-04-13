He turns expired beer into Craft Beer Vinegar

Paul Booras travels from craft brewery-to-brewery collecting discarded beer brewers would otherwise dump. The cast-off beer comes from test recipes gone bad, a surplus, or just outdated inventory. Booras blends and upcycles the brew, turning it into a line of three vinegars he named Batch for his new company Upcycle Edibles. Booras is also the chief operating officer at Boston’s Broadway Hospitality Group, who runs Tavern In The Square restaurants, and others. When the restaurants shuttered during the pandemic, he personally had to discard gallons of expired draft beers. Wasting the ale sparked an idea. “I saved a barrel and started experimenting,” says Booras, who is also a chef. The beer vinegars are aged with charred oak staves and have a bold malty flavor and are alcohol-free. One variety, simply called Craft Beer Vinegar, is unfiltered and used for dressings and sauces or as a condiment; Mignonette is for seafood and is highly flavorful from steeping minced shallots and peppercorns. HotShot, a fiery, pick-me-up sipping vinegar, blends mango, pineapple, lemon, chilies, and spices. Booras created the company to promote upcyling, he says, as one way to help reduce the environmental impact of food waste. (Craft Beer Vinegar, $6.50 for 5 ounces, $12 for 9 ounces; Mignonette; $9 for 5 ounces; HotShot, $18 for 12.6 ounces). To order, go to upcycleedibles.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND