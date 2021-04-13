The marathon is canceled, but Boston’s yellow daffodils still stand tall

“Marathon or no marathon, it’s a sign that spring is finally here,” said Emily Soukas from WS Development in a phone interview. “The daffodils are a symbol of hope, resiliency, and strength.”

The striking yellow flower normally lines the course of the Boston Marathon, in remembrance of the 2013 bombing that killed three spectators and injured hundreds more. But with the pandemic still raging — and the race postponed for yet another year — Seaport developer WS Development has brainstormed some alternative uses for the blooms.

Thousands of flowers that would normally frame runners’ feet will instead be gifted to medical workers at Boston area hospitals, just like they were last April. It’s a small gesture for medical providers who tirelessly care for the community as virus cases and deaths pile on.

Advertisement

“Other people have been able to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Soukas said. “But our frontline workers are still at it day-in-and-day-out keeping us safe and getting everyone vaccinated. So we felt it was important, perhaps even more important than last year, to give these daffodil plants to them.”

Seven thousand additional plantings have found homes at the marathon’s Boylston Street finish line as well as in Christopher Columbus Park, Martin’s Park, Fort Point Channel, and along the Greenway. For those with sharp eyes, more can be spotted in Seaport storefronts and at the neighborhood’s Our Lady of Good Voyage church.

But that’s not all.

Twenty towering daffodil sculptures now stand in Seaport Common. Nylon flowers from the “20 Knots: Daffodils for Boston” installation sway with the wind, point to the water, and offer pops of orange and yellow to all who pass by. Artist Daniele Frazier initially crafted the blossoms in 2019 to add to the marathon festivities.

Advertisement

"20 Knots: Daffodils for Boston" by Daniele Frazier is on display in Seaport Common. Boston Seaport by WS Development

“It was so well-received the first year that we had every intention of bringing it back,” Soukas said. “All together, it’s an impressive display.”

Anyone feeling celebratory (and artistic) this Patriots Day can join in on the fun. Free daffodil-themed coloring pages can be downloaded at www.bostonseaport.xyz. Everyone is encouraged to display finished works in windows or doors for the world to see.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.