Recipe: Classic Cantonese steamed cod with ginger and scallions sits on a bed of zucchini

Serves 4

In this Cantonese dish, the sweet flavor of cod (or another firm-fleshed white fish) is seasoned with fresh ginger and vermouth or sake. It's lightly steamed and served on a bed of garlicky zucchini, which is also steamed, then tossed in a lemon-soy dressing. At the last minute, pour hot oil over the fish, which sears the scallion garnish, and finishes it in the traditional way. If you have a Chinese bamboo steamer and wok, that's the ideal set-up for this preparation. The zucchini and fish steam separately, one at a time, both in pie pans. You can also use a deep skillet with a wire rack set inside. If the fish doesn't fit into your pans, steam it in batches. As with many Asian dishes, have everything prepped and ready to cook because once you get to the stove, things move quickly.

Olive oil (for the pans) 2 pounds skinless, boneless, firm-fleshed white fish (cod, haddock, hake), cut into 4 even pieces 3½ tablespoons dry white vermouth or sake 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 5 small zucchini (1 pound total) 3 tablespoons soy sauce Juice of 1/2 lemon 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1½ tablespoons sugar 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon sesame oil 4 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

1. Have on hand two 9- or 10-inch pie pans that will fit inside a deep 12-inch skillet (with a lid) and a round wire rack that will fit inside the skillet. Oil the pans very lightly.

2. In one of the pie pans, set the fish, skinned side down. Sprinkle with vermouth or sake, ginger, salt, and pepper.

3. Cut the zucchini on the diagonal into 1/2-inch slices. Arrange the slices, slightly overlapping, in the other pie pan.

4. Set the wire rack in the skillet. Fill the skillet with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pie pan of zucchini, cover with the lid, and steam for 5 to 6 minutes, or until it is tender when pierced with the tip of a knife.

5. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the zucchini to a bowl. Add the soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and sugar. Toss well and arrange on a platter; keep warm.

6. Remove the zucchini pan from the steamer. Return the water to a boil, adding more if necessary. Place the pie pan of fish in the skillet and cover with the lid. Steam for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the fish is flaky and cooked through.

7. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, have the olive oil and sesame oil ready to heat. When the fish is almost done, heat the oil over medium-high heat for 1 minute, or until it shimmers.

8. Use a wide spatula to remove the fish from the pan and set it on the zucchini slices. Sprinkle the fish with scallions. Pour the oil over the fish.

Nina Simonds