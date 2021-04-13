Cannabis Commissioner Jennifer Flanagan to resign from state marijuana board

Cannabis Commissioner Jennifer Flanagan, who served in the Massachusetts Legislature for almost 15 years before her appointment, will resign from the regulatory role at the end of the month, four months before her term is due to end.

When Flanagan leaves the CCC on April 30, she will be the fourth original member of the five-person commission to have left the agency in the last year. Her resignation will create a vacancy that Governor Charlie Baker will have to fill with someone who has a background in public health, mental health, substance use, or toxicology.

“My motivation for accepting his appointment, and my primary goal throughout my term, has been to ensure the public health of Massachusetts residents remained a priority as the Commonwealth regulated legal cannabis,” Flanagan said Tuesday. “I believe my contributions have kept that focus front and center as the Commission has drafted and updated its regulations over the past three and a half years.”