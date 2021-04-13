Acting Mayor Janey announces new head of police accountability office

“I have spent my entire career fighting to give voice to those who are underrepresented, and that’s exactly how I’ll approach my work as the Executive Director of OPAT,” Everett said in the release, while praising police officers who conduct their work with integrity and compassion.

Everett will begin her tenure as executive director of the agency, dubbed OPAT for short, on April 27, Janey’s office said in a statement.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Tuesday announced that attorney Stephanie Everett will head Boston’s newly created Office of Police Accountability and Transparency , which took shape in the aftermath of last summer’s nationwide protests against the killings of Black people by officers.

“Ensuring that those values are the standard across the entire force and that any misconduct is brought to light and handled appropriately is OPAT’s charge,” Everett said. “I look forward to working with Mayor Janey, the Boston Police and the community to bring about necessary reforms and enhance public trust and confidence.”

Janey in the statement the community must have trust in its Police Department.

“As Mayor, I’m committed to safety, healing and justice, in every Boston neighborhood,” Janey said. “That starts with trust. Transparency and accountability are foundational values when it comes to fostering trust. This is especially true for law enforcement.”

Janey’s predecessor, current US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, signed an ordinance in January creating OPAT, which will monitor police and community relations, review police department policies, and encourage accountability and transparency within the police department. When Walsh drafted the proposal in November, it was considered the first major step in a series of reforms from a task force charged with reviewing police rules and guidelines.

The new agency will provide research and administrative support to a nine-member civilian review board and an internal affairs oversight panel, and will field and review complaints from the public about law enforcement officers. Its subpoena power would apply to any investigations of police affairs.

On Tuesday, Janey said at a news conference that one of OPAT’s first tasks will be to review the Police Department’s handling of 1995 child sexual assault allegations of former officer Patrick M. Rose Sr., who was charged at the time with abusing a 12-year-old before the case was dropped and who later became president of the patrolmen’s union.

Rose, who allegedly pressured the 12-year-old to recant back in the 1990s, is now jailed on charges of sexually assaulting six children over a span of decades, raising questions about his department’s handling of the 1995 case. Both a police internal affairs probe and a separate review by state child welfare officials at the time concluded Rose likely committed a crime, the Globe has reported, yet he somehow held onto his job.

“I was heartbroken and angry to learn there was no effort to keep Rose from coming into contact with minors after serious charges were found credible by BPD’s own internal affairs probe in 1995,” Janey told reporters. “The likes of Patrick Rose will not be protected on my watch, and those who are complicit in abuses of power will be held to account.”

Rose has denied all allegations through his lawyer.

Janey said during the briefing Tuesday that the city expects to release records related to the 1995 probe later this week.

“The victims of these appalling crimes must be protected [by redactions in the record], but transparency cannot wait any longer,” Janey said during the briefing, adding that she’s ordered the public release of the material “as soon as possible.”

She told reporters that “an alleged child molester was allowed to remain on the police force and rise through the ranks of the patrolman’s union for two decades. ... The release of these files is a first step.”

Janey added that OPAT will also conduct an independent probe of the police internal affairs system that allowed an officer to remain on the job while allegedly preying on children.

“We must change the way that BPD internal affairs works, to make sure that this never happens again,” Janey said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and Milton Valencia and Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.