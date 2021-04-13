Beverly office park installs electric vehicle charging stations

Electric vehicle owners can now get their cars charged at Cummings Center.

The Beverly office park recently installed 15-dual port charging stations on its Eliot Street campus, enabling up to 30 vehicles to be charged simultaneously. The stations, which use technology from the ChargePort company, are powered by a combination of electricity and solar energy.

The stations are divided among three sites: on the third floor of the center’s West Garage, just south of the pedestrian bridge to the 900 building; on the Route 62 side of 100 Cummings Center near the ramp to East Garage; and on the Balch Street side of campus near 800 Cummings Center. Drivers are assessed a fee of 22 cents per kilowatt hour.