Beverly office park installs electric vehicle charging stations

Electric vehicle owners can now get their cars charged at Cummings Center.
The Beverly office park recently installed 15-dual port charging stations on its Eliot Street campus, enabling up to 30 vehicles to be charged simultaneously. The stations, which use technology from the ChargePort company, are powered by a combination of electricity and solar energy.
The stations are divided among three sites: on the third floor of the center’s West Garage, just south of the pedestrian bridge to the 900 building; on the Route 62 side of 100 Cummings Center near the ramp to East Garage; and on the Balch Street side of campus near 800 Cummings Center. Drivers are assessed a fee of 22 cents per kilowatt hour.
“Sustainability is an essential consideration in everything we undertake at Cummings ... The next logical addition to our varied green initiatives was to make Cummings Center a more EV-friendly environment,” Cummings Center general manager Steve Drohosky said in a statement.
