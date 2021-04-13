Boston College to hold commencement at Alumni Stadium

Attendance will be limited to graduates, trustees, senior administrators, honorary degree recipients, and faculty marshals, the statement said.

On May 23, Baccalaureate Mass will be held in the stadium at noon. On Monday, May 24, commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Boston College President William P. Leahy said in a statement.

Boston College will hold in-person commencement ceremonies May 23 and 24 at Alumni Stadium with limited attendance, the university announced Tuesday.

All commencement events will be livestreamed and available to parents and family members from the campus of the Jesuit run university in Chestnut Hill.

David Brooks, a New York Times columnist, author, and commentator for PBS, NPR, and NBC, will deliver the commencement address at the ceremony.

Other honorary degree recipients include Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of the Pine Street Inn, Sean Guthrie, Fessenden School administrator, former BC football captain, and NFL player, Christine Montenegro McGrath, vice president and chief of global impact, sustainability, and well-being for Mondelez International, and Leo V. Sullivan, former Boston College vice president for human resources and senior advisor to the president, the statement said.

“The past year has certainly had its challenges, but our community has responded with great generosity and commitment,” Leahy said in the statement. “BC’s 144th Commencement is cause to recognize the accomplishments of our graduates and to thank them for their many contributions during their time at ‘the Heights.’”

