‘Breaking Bad’ inspired Boston researcher to seek poisons, federal prosecutors say

BOSTON (AP) — The former head of advanced research at a Boston-area biotechnology company told investigators he was inspired by the television show “Breaking Bad” when he tried to obtain the powerul poison ricin, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Ishtiaq Ali Saaem, 37, who currently lives in Allentown, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Boston to obstruction of justice for lying to federal authorities about his reason for purchashing castor beans, the source of ricin.

Saaem, who has a doctorate in biomedical engineering and lived in Massachusetts at the time, in 2015 ordered 100 packets, each containing eight seeds, of castor beans online, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.