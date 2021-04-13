A nor’easter — with lots of rain, and possible snow for some — is on its way

First, I expect any early clouds on Wednesday to depart, meaning another fairly nice day with cool temperatures along the coast and milder conditions well inland. It will continue to be dry Wednesday night and into the first part of Thursday before things go downhill.

With the exception of the very beginning of the month, we have not had any significant rain in April. But this should change starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into early Friday.

A cool northeast flow continues to keep temperatures chilly along the water and mostly seasonable well inland. Clouds gave way to sunshine midday Tuesday and it’s been a pretty nice afternoon in many locations.

Advertisement

Low pressure will move toward the coastline Thursday night and then slowly meander northeast. The slow movement of the system means that once precipitation begin sometime later Thursday it will linger into at least the first half of Friday. Clouds continue Saturday morning but think that the second half the weekend looks fairly nice and quite a bit milder than the cold rain that is coming.

Low pressure will bring breezy conditions and rain to the region Thursday into Friday. Tropical Tidbits

The track of the storm system and the energy associated with it means that cold air will be pulled down from Canada and from the higher altitudes above us. Across the Berkshires, the Monadnock Region, and the northern mountains of New England the rain will mix with and eventually change to snow.

There could be some significant accumulation across the highest elevations and if you are planning on traveling into these areas Thursday night and Friday be aware of winter weather conditions.

Rain will be the predominant precipitation type elsewhere with anywhere from half an inch of water over Cape Cod and the islands all the way up to 2 inches as you get northwest of Route 495. You should figure on 24 to 30 hours of wet weather from this storm.

Advertisement

The probability of over two inches of snow is highest on the highest peaks of the northeast’s mountains. NOAA

It will be breezy during the storm, not likely strong enough to create any significant power issues but it will certainly make things feel a lot chillier. At times Friday wind chills could be in the 30s.

The wind map below for Thursday evening shows just how windy it could get.

As I mentioned, Saturday likely starts murky, but I believe improvement is underway for the second half of the day and certainly by Sunday things will be milder as temperatures return into the 50s and approach 60 once again.