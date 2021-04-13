The end of an era in Coventry, R.I.

She would open her door and walk out into the blistering cold or scorching heat— it never mattered to her. Tom Valletta, her neighborhood’s letter carrier, would reach her mailbox and hand her a stack of envelopes. Then they’d stand in her driveway for five to 10 minutes, chatting. They’d talk about their kids — if her daughter, Chenoa, was there he’d high-five her. Many times, before returning to his postal truck, he’d help her with something, such as checking her pedometer for her. Then he’d go on to the next house.

COVENTRY, R.I. — For years, Deborah Morris would look out her window in the mid-afternoon, knowing she would soon see the white and blue postal truck chugging along from one mailbox to the next. She would pour two mugs of coffee and shuffle toward the door. One was for her, and the other was for Tom.

“He knew me as a little girl and we basically grew up with him. He stops and talks to everyone,” said Chenoa Cahoone, now 39, with a daughter of her own. “We’ll really miss him.”

He’s been a fixture, residents say. And now he’s about to retire.

For three decades, Valletta delivered the mail in the worst of New England’s unforgivable weather, handing out cards and packages, even dog treats for the neighborhood pooches. He’s walked an estimated 106,080 miles, at least, and delivered more than 8 million pieces of mail in the town of Coventry.

Tom Valletta's postal service identification card. Tom Valletta

“I feel bad for firefighters, who see nothing but devastation, or police officers, who usually see people at their very worst,” Valletta told a Globe reporter in an interview. “But I have the privilege of seeing people at their best.”

Families looked forward to Valletta’s arrival each day.

“When I was growing up, my father worked the second shift and when the phone would ring, everyone would race to answer it” and talk to him, said Jen Curry, now 48, recalling her childhood to a Globe reporter. “It was the same excitement with the mail when Tom would bring it.”

Valletta was born and raised in West Warwick, previously worked for Federal Products Inc. on Eddy Street in Providence, and briefly attended night classes at the Community College of Rhode Island to become a computer programmer. But instead, he took the Postal Service test and was hired on April 11, 1987. He quickly fell in love with Coventry and even settled here with his own family.

He got to know the people on his route each day, noting the college acceptance letters he’s delivered as well as holiday greeting cards from far-away loved ones. He’s endured as the last recession left people out of work.

But his favorite part, he said, is that every day has offered him a chance to meet and make friends. He knew many of the people on his route when they were kids now, they’re in their 40s. Others, he said, he’s watched grow old, so he’ll check in on them at each stop.

When a “new carrier would come on, he would take them out and do on-the-job training with them. Tom would make sure they took care of their customers,” recalled Steve Santilli, 56, a retired postmaster who worked with Valletta around 2001 in Coventry. “People came in and they’d always mention how great Tom was.”

Tom Valletta, a Coventry-based postal worker, with a dog named Blue on his route. Tom Valletta

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the streets are much quieter. Neighbors have been out less often, and he can’t go inside any businesses. With already so much loss in the last year, Valletta said he didn’t want to just disappear when he retired. He didn’t want the pandemic to end and people he hadn’t seen in a while suddenly wonder what happened to him.

So he said his goodbyes as publicly as possible, by posting on the town’s 23,000-member Facebook group.

“Hello, Coventry! After 34 years, I will be ending my career as a carrier with the United States Postal Service at the end of April, serving all my years in Coventry, R.I.,” he wrote. “I can’t believe how fast this time has snuck up on me, and it’s a bit scary. I feel so much like a part of this community, that I can’t just disappear without saying how much I’ve absolutely loved serving the people of this town.”

“There are so many people I will never forget, including the many who have since passed away. So many memories, so many stories. Thank you to all the strangers, and former customers,” Valletta wrote.

More than 900 people commented. And since then, people have delivered things to him: gift baskets, gift cards, hand-written thank you notes. People have run outside with their children, dogs, and parents to snap a picture with him.

“I really didn’t expect it to get the reaction it did,” said Valletta. “And in this political climate we’re in, no matter what you say, there’s always someone that’s going to say something negative. But there hasn’t been any of that. It just really validated everything I said, and everyone I’ve stopped to talk to and care for, for the last 30 years.”

Many asked what his retirement might look like, he said. But he’s not going very far.

“There’s a flower shop on my route that asked if I can get them out of a jam ahead of Mother’s Day,” said Valletta. “So you might just see me again.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz. Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.