Fire scorches Reading golf club for second time in a year

Reading firefighters responded to a call for a fire at 292 Grove St. in Reading at 4:57 a.m. Tuesday, Fire Chief Greg Burns said. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy fire throughout the first floor of the building, which had spread up to the attic. No one was injured in the fire, Burns said.

A three-alarm fire ripped through the Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading early Tuesday, just as the finishing touches were being put on the building after it was destroyed in a blaze nearly one year ago, fire officials said.

The building, which was under construction after a three-alarm fire sparked by faulty wiring destroyed the 75-year-old clubhouse on April 17, 2020, did not have a working fire alarm or sprinklers, Burns said. The fire spread very quickly through the wood-frame building, which is a total loss, whose ceilings had not been sealed.

Firefighters struck three alarms in order to get more fire crews to the scene, as crews “needed to flow a lot of water” and the nearest hydrants were far from the scene, Burns said.

The fire early Tuesday caused at least a million dollars in damages, Burns said. The 2020 fire caused $1.5 million dollars in damage, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.

The “good size building” was “substantially complete,” Burns said.

