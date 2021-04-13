‘Forever chemicals’ removed from Braintree’s water

A new filtration system at the municipal water treatment plant has successfully removed so-called “forever chemicals” from Braintree’s water supply, according to the mayor.

The chemicals — specifically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS – are man-made chemicals that persist in the environment and human body, and can cause adverse health effects, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. The agency has said that studies show the chemicals can cause reproductive, developmental, liver, kidney, and immunological effects in laboratory animals, as well as tumors and increased cholesterol levels.

In January 2020, tests showed that the PFAS levels in Braintree’s drinking water were at 21 parts per trillion — above the state-mandated level of 20 parts per trillion, according to a statement from Mayor Charles Kokoros.