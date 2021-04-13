Framingham schools announce tuition-free programs this summer

The department also is increasing the resources available to academic recovery programs that will take place this summer, the statement said.

The school department waived the fees in “recognition of the great struggles that many families have gone through this year due to COVID-19 and its related effects,” according to a statement.

Framingham’s public schools are eliminating tuition fees for summer programs with the assistance of federal K-12 education aid passed by Congress earlier this year.

“We know that Out of School Time programs present a great and critical opportunity to get students the resources they need to succeed at school and beyond in the coming years,” wrote Tiffany Lillie, director of the department’s Office of Community Resource Development.

Advertisement

“We are excited that through the support and partnership of the school district we are able to provide this benefit at no cost to families in this trying time,” Lillie said in the statement.

The office helps the city’s schools provide learning opportunities to all students with programming that addresses social and emotional development and provides academic supports that complement the school day, the statement said.

The department will release a full listing of summer programs April 30, along with capacity limits and instructions for registration, the statement said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.