Funeral Mass for Capitol Police Officer William Evans will held Thursday in Adams, Mass.

“He was always eager to spend time with his children, and immensely proud of everything they did,” the obituary said. “They would always say they had the best time with their Daddioski.”

The body of Evans, 41, a North Adams native , was laying in honor Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda. Plans for the private funeral Thursday at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams were confirmed in his online obituary posted to the website of the Paciorek Funeral Home.

A funeral Mass will be said in Adams on Thursday for US Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol.

His death stunned longtime friends in Western Massachusetts, where Evans lived first in North Adams before his family moved to the neighboring town of Clarksburg.

“Billy’s older sister was one of my best friends from kindergarten through today, so I’ve known Billy for about 40 years,” said North Adams City Councilor Jason M. LaForest in an interview earlier this month. “He grew up from being one of my best friends’ annoying kid brothers to a truly fun-loving and inspiring dad. He loved being a US Capitol Police officer more than anyone really could say.”

LaForest said Evans was a fine athlete during his high school days.

“He played baseball, golf, and he bowled,” LaForest said. “And he was very much into gaming, so any opportunity he had to work on developing love of sport, love of gaming with his kids, he was all there. Billy is a kid who could make a trip to the dump look like a really great time.”

Evans’s family also mentioned his athletic passions in his obituary.

“He participated in bowling and baseball leagues throughout his life,” the obit said. “When he moved to Burke, Virginia, he brought with him his love of the Red Sox and Patriots. As an adult, he grew to love tabletop and board games and joined a community of players who became great friends.”

That love was passed on to relatives.

“He spread his love of games to his family, with vacations spent around a table sharing laughs, critiquing strategies, and celebrating each other’s wins,” the notice said.

According to the obituary, Evans attended elementary school in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School in 1998 before earning a degree at Western New England College in 2002, becoming a Capitol officer in Washington, D.C. the following year, the notice said.

“He has been a member of the First Responder Unit for over 15 years and assigned at the North Barricade, where his fellow officers came to lovingly call him ‘King of the North,’” the obituary said.

Evans’s death came about three months after his fellow Capitol police Officer, Brian Sicknick, died after suffering injuries in a clash with insurrectionists who stormed the building on Jan. 6. Two men have been charged with assaulting Sicknick with bear spray during the attack.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report, as well as from prior Globe stories.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.