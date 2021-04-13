Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be paused in Rhode Island

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, approximately 7,600 appointments were scheduled to be released on vaccinateri.org . According to Joseph Wendelken, spokesman for the state health department, no Johnson & Johnson appointments had been scheduled for release Tuesday. He said the state health department is directing vaccinators not administering Johnson & Johnson doses, also known as the Janssen vaccine, at any appointments that had already been made, and said additional information will soon be shared regarding people who had already made appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a previously scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning, the state vaccine subcommittee said they were still figuring out how this news would impact the allocations to Rhode Island, as well as upcoming clinics and appointments. But “due to this information, we are going to pause” the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state, they said.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s health officials said Tuesday that they would temporarily stop administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island, shortly after the US recommended a “pause” in order to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The state health department said there have been no reports of adverse effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Rhode Island.

“Being less than an hour into this information, we definitely need to get together operationally,” and figure out how best to adjust in the next few hours, said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the state health department in the subcommittee meeting.

Alexander-Scott said she will have conversations with the state’s federal partners on Tuesday in order to find out how to compensate for the loss of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Rhode Island was scheduled to receive 2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses this week, which was down from 6,000 doses from last week and 16,000 from the week before. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating severe blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and one of the nation’s leading public health experts, said that the pause was the right step to take.

“While unfortunate, it’s the right step. Central to vaccination success is ensuring people have confidence they are safe,” Jha tweeted Tuesday morning.

He went on to say that these events of central venous thrombosis are “very rare.”

“No vaccine (or drug) is perfect. But confidence is built on having a system that takes adverse events seriously, investigates them, makes data-driven decisions,” wrote Jha. “That’s what FDA/CDC doing. And its right.”

Jha said that he knows some people that will think this will cause more vaccine hesitancy, and will do more harm than good. But he isn’t so sure.

“My sense is confidence comes from people believing that we have a vigorous system that takes adverse events seriously,” wrote Jha. “We do. This is how it works.”

The news comes as Woonsocket-based CVS Health confirmed that it would be implementing a pause of all Johnson & Johnson vaccines at their participating pharmacies in the country, according to company spokesman Matt Blanchette.

Dr. Megan L. Ranney, an emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital and director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health tweeted Tuesday that these six cases of the cerebral venous sinus thrombosis plus low platelets would have never been picked up in clinical trials.

“If you catch COVID-19, you have an approximate 20 percent chance of getting a blood clot, according to a recent systematic review,” wrote Ranney. She notes that the real rate may be even lower than that. “What is indubitably true right now is that COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S. and across the world, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very, very good at preventing disease [and] excellent at preventing severe disease and death.”

As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the US, according to the FDA.





