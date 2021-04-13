Marblehead to Halifax regatta canceled in pandemic’s wake

The biennial Marblehead to Halifax ocean race will not be held this year, a victim of COVID-19.

The storied race, cosponsored by the Boston Yacht Club and Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron, was set to start in Marblehead Harbor July 11. But organizers said they recently decided to cancel the regatta because they were unable to get clarity about when the US/Canadian border might reopen. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We are concerned that we won’t have time to properly prepare for the race or give our competitors ample time to prepare their yachts when or if the restrictions are lifted before July,” the joint regatta committee said in a statement.