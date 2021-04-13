Meet the Channel 12 reporter who has been stuck at home for 13 months

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m looking forward to reading former House Speaker John Boehner’s memoir this week. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It’s nearly impossible to find anyone who hasn’t been affected by COVID-19 in some way over the last 13 months, but Channel 12′s Alexandra Leslie has had an especially difficult experience during the pandemic.

Leslie has cystic fibrosis, a lung disease that has caused breathing problems so severe that she has been hospitalized in the past. On March 17, 2020, after talking with her doctor, she made the decision to work entirely from home. She still hasn’t been back to the station’s offices in East Providence.

During that period, she’s become a must-follow on Twitter and a go-to source for all things COVID-19 each morning on television, especially when it comes to the vaccine.I asked Alexandra to tell us a little more about her experience.

Q: You’ve spent almost the entire pandemic stuck inside working from home, which is very unusual for a television news journalist. Did you ever think it would last this long?

Leslie: It’s funny (well, not funny ha, ha), but when I said goodbye for the day and walked out the doors of WPRI on March 17, 2020, I knew it would be the last time I’d be there for a while. I certainly hoped I’d be back later in the year, but part of me just had a feeling it would be a significant amount of time. Did I think I’d write down “Work from Home: Day 258” in my day planner, however? No.

Q: You basically turned your living room into a TV set, but you must have at least one funny story about something that went wrong. Did your dog ever interrupt a live shot?

Leslie: There have been some minor technical hiccups along the way, like how there can be in the field sometimes. However, my puggle, Eddie, has definitely become the star of “12 News This Morning” on a few occasions. I’ve shifted my set around a few times to accommodate him. One day, a bench was placed just in the right spot that when he jumped into view (to get my attention), his sweet, little face was just in view under a lower-third. He’s also been heard whining, and having pup dreams off-camera.

Q: You really became an indispensable resource to many people using social media and doing your early morning breakdown of the latest on COVID-19. Tell us about how you adapted to tell important stories without being in the field.

Leslie: You’re too kind. The advantage of working from home is that I don’t need to move from place to place and can always have an eye on email and social media. I found I was able to post a lot more, and more quickly, than working in the field when you’re worried about your cell getting reception, a battery dying in the cold, etc.

Having to rely on Zoom to interview people has had advantages and disadvantages. I think it’s made some people become more comfortable, in a sense, telling me their story when we’re in the same position being at home. They can relate more, versus when you’re catching someone by surprise in the field.

Q: You’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine now, so you must be ready to full reenter the real world. What’s the one thing you’re really looking forward to this summer?

Leslie: While I’m ready to reenter the real world, I’m not taking it as a free pass to go back to how things were in February 2020. I plan on getting tested regularly, wearing a mask, doing all the things we’re told to do. Physically going to WPRI will of course be a carefully planned return, too.

As for the fun stuff, I really want to unplug for a day (or five) with my boyfriend Stephen and dog Eddie. We’d love to go to Block Island, or finally take the Vermont vacation we had planned the week the world changed in March 2020.

⚓ Brian Amaral reports that Attorney General Peter Neronha has launched an investigation into the operations of Eleanor Slater Hospital, the state-run institution that has come under public scrutiny in recent weeks. Read more.

⚓ Another year, another gun debate at the State House. My colleague Amanda Milkovits breaks down what happened during a lengthy Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday. Read more.

⚓ Marc Parlange, who is currently the provost at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, will take over as URI’s president on Aug. 1, succeeding David Dooley, who’d held the position for more than a decade. Read more.

⚓A beloved postal worker, Tom Valletta, announced his retirement, and Coventry residents gave him the social media equivalent of a standing ovation for his decades of service. Read more.

⚓ The Rhode Island Senate is expected to confirm Sabina Matos as lieutenant governor at 4 p.m.

⚓ The Providence City Council is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to name a new council president to succeed Matos.

⚓ The 13th annual Interfaith Poverty Conference will take place remotely beginning at 10 a.m.

