72-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver in Somerville

A 72-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on McGrath Highway in Somerville Monday night, according to State Police.
The crash happened around 8:50 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. Investigators are searching for a white van with damage to its front end.
Lane closures were in place on the highway near Broadway while investigators examined the crash scene, State Police said on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.
The department advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Procopio asked that anyone with information about the crash call the State Police Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.
#MAtraffic pedestrian struck by vehicle Route 28 at Broadway in #Somerville. Serious injuries reported, lane closures in place to facilitate crash investigation. Avoid area if possible.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2021
Life-threatening injuries have been reported. The vehicle involved fled the scene after striking the pedestrian. Investigators are asking anyone that may have information pertinent to the crash to call the Medford Barracks at 781-396-0100 https://t.co/OijqlRrA3y— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2021
Investigators are searching for a white van with front end damage. Please call 781-396-0100 if you have any information related to this crash. https://t.co/3gdaBRoIz4— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2021
