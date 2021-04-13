fb-pixel Skip to main content

72-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver in Somerville

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated April 12, 2021, 1 hour ago

A 72-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on McGrath Highway in Somerville Monday night, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. Investigators are searching for a white van with damage to its front end.

Lane closures were in place on the highway near Broadway while investigators examined the crash scene, State Police said on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.

The department advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Procopio asked that anyone with information about the crash call the State Police Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

