72-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver in Somerville

A 72-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on McGrath Highway in Somerville Monday night, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. Investigators are searching for a white van with damage to its front end.

Lane closures were in place on the highway near Broadway while investigators examined the crash scene, State Police said on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.