Registry announces grace period for drivers on expired inspection stickers until May 31

In addition, the RMV said, newly purchased cars that were registered on or after March 23 will have until April 30 to get an inspection, an extension of the normal seven-day deadline after registration.

In a statement Tuesday, the RMV said drivers with inspection stickers that expired last month or that come up for renewal in April now have through May 31 to obtain vehicle inspections.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced an extended grace period for drivers with expired inspection stickers until the end of May, in light of ongoing problems with vendor Applus, whose system went down in the Commonwealth and several other states following a malware attack on March 30.

Advertisement

“Customers who recently had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable but should plan to facilitate their inspection as soon as possible once the system is restored and stations are online,” the system said.

The RMV added that it will hold Applus “accountable” for the service interruption, and that it’s working with the company to resume inspections as soon as possible. Applus, the RMV said, has indicated they’ll be up and running again by Saturday.

“It has been 15 days since the Registry learned of the Applus cyber-attack, and the outage has had a significant impact to the many business owners who employ staff to deliver vehicle inspection services to the citizens of the Commonwealth,” the statement said.

Applus has said it will consider compensating affected businesses.

The company says on its website that it wants to “ensure we have resolved all issues before restarting the system in order to avoid any additional delays or inconvenience once the program is back up and running.”

Governor Charlie Baker weighed in on the situation Monday, telling reporters during an unrelated COVID-19 briefing that the inspection impasse “needs to be solved.”

Advertisement

“To the best of our knowledge, and we’ve spent a lot of time with the vendor on this, nobody’s information has ended up anywhere in the public domain, and I think that’s really important,” Baker said.

And here’s what he said about the revenue that gas stations and auto body shops have lost:

“We fully expect the vendor to find a way to compensate many of the folks at the dealer and the service station level who have been horribly inconvenienced by this,” Baker said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.