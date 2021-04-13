Residents asked to take survey on Wellesley Square

Residents are being asked to participate in a survey to share their thoughts on how to revitalize Wellesley Square and bring new businesses to the area.
The survey will provide a framework for an assessment of downtown market characteristics and existing conditions in the square, according to the survey, which is posted to the town website.
“Wellesley is currently experiencing several commercial vacancies in our business districts,” the survey said. “Understanding Wellesley’s business environment is critical to the success of Wellesley’s future.”
The town is working with Babson College graduate students to conduct a market analysis as the town focuses on future downtown improvement.
The survey said “successful downtowns” are moving toward districts that serve other groups, including daytime workers, tourists, shoppers, and patrons of entertainment and the arts.
Data that is collected will help guide Wellesley officials in planning for future downtown improvement activities, according to the town. Information submitted to the survey is confidential.
Students will prepare a report for the Select Board later this spring, the town statement said.
“Understanding the role of our downtown within the regional context — its competitive advantages and disadvantages — positions our downtown to be successful in the future,” the survey says.
