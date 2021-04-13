Residents asked to take survey on Wellesley Square

Residents are being asked to participate in a survey to share their thoughts on how to revitalize Wellesley Square and bring new businesses to the area.

The survey will provide a framework for an assessment of downtown market characteristics and existing conditions in the square, according to the survey, which is posted to the town website.

“Wellesley is currently experiencing several commercial vacancies in our business districts,” the survey said. “Understanding Wellesley’s business environment is critical to the success of Wellesley’s future.”