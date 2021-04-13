RMV extends grace period for inspections through May due to system outage

Massachusetts drivers with expired inspection stickers from March and April will now have until the end of May to get a new one, as the state’s inspection system remains down due to a malware attack on its software contractor.

The Tuesday announcement marks both an expansion and an extension of the grace period that officials instituted due to the ongoing technical issues, which previously allowed motorists whose annual inspections expired in March an extra month to renew. Now, drivers with expired March or April stickers will get until May 31.

The state has said it expects the system, provided by Wisconsin-based Applus Technologies, to be back online by this weekend. But the extensionwould still likely be a help to motorists, as there is sure to be huge backlog of vehicles in need of new stickers. Thousands of inspections happen across the state on a typical day, and the system has now been down for more than two weeks.