State child welfare agency also investigated Patrick Rose decades ago. It too believed the union chief had abused a child

A Globe investigation published Sunday reported that prosecutors dropped the criminal charge when the victim recanted after being allegedly pressured by Rose. However, the internal affairs probe and the social services investigations went forward and determined there was evidence of abuse.

After a year on the force, Rose was charged criminally in 1995 with sexually abusing a child, an accusation that triggered a police internal affairs probe and an investigation by the state Department of Social Services, authorities say.

State child welfare investigators believed in 1995 that there was evidence that a child had been abused by Boston police officer Patrick M. Rose Sr., raising more questions about how the future union chief was able to keep his badge for another two decades.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose office is now prosecuting Rose, told the Globe in a statement that the child welfare agency “supported the allegations,” a finding which means there was “reasonable cause to believe” a child was abused or neglected. The agency then closed the case, Rollins said.

It was not immediately clear what, if any, steps the state took or whether investigators notified Boston police of the findings against its officer. As a patrolman for the next 21 years, Rose had contact with vulnerable children and was involved in at least two child sexual assault cases, records show.

Massachusetts’ child welfare agency, which is now known as the Department of Children and Families, does not as a matter of policy discuss the outcome of its investigations. A spokeswoman for the agency did not immediately respond for comment.

Rollins described the fallout from the 1995 allegations against Rose as “an example of how systems can fail people.” Since August, Rose has been jailed facing 33 charges of molesting six children over the span of decades. The former president of the powerful Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association has pleaded not guilty. He maintains his innocence, according to his attorney.

After prosecutors dismissed Rose’s 1995 criminal charge, Boston police conducted a separate internal affairs investigation and determined it was more than likely Rose committed a crime. Despite that finding, Rose kept his badge, remained on patrol, and rose to power in the union that represents patrol officers.

The internal affairs and child welfare investigations of Rose both required lower burdens of proof than the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard for a criminal conviction. The police department’s internal affairs case required a “preponderance of evidence,” which is essentially 51 percent or more likely than not. Internal affairs “sustained” the administrative charges against Rose, meaning investigators found “sufficient evidence to support the allegations.”

In the child welfare case, the burden of proof is even lower. Investigators determined that the allegations were “supported,” which means there was reasonable cause to believe a child was abused.

Since Rose’s August arrest, Boston police have fought to keep secret how the department handled the 1995 case and what if any discipline he faced. Former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration had refused since October to release any records from the internal affairs investigation.

As pressure mounted in the wake of the Globe’s report, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Monday that her administration would release the documents after redacting the identities of the victims.

In a statement, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey lauded the city’s plan to release the documents and explain “why Patrick Rose was able to keep his badge.”

“These alleged crimes should have been addressed, not covered up,” Healey said. “We need answers and transparency.”

This story will be updated.

Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan.