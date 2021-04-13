fb-pixel Skip to main content

State Police investigating hit-and-run crashes in Braintree and Somerville

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated April 13, 2021, 1 hour ago

A man was fatally injured in a hit-and-run incident that took place on Interstate 93 southbound in Braintree early Tuesday, one of two crashes State Police are currently investigating.

Around 4:25 a.m., the man was walking near Exit 6 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, David Procopio, State Police spokesman, said in a statement.

Troopers closed part of the highway for the on-scene investigation and all lanes had reopened by 6:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation and Procopio said troopers are working to develop a description of the vehicle that hit the man.

It was not immediately clear why the man was walking on the highway where pedestrians are banned.

In Somerville, a 72-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on McGrath Highway Monday night, Procopio said in a statement. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing, Procopio wrote.

Investigators are searching for a white van with damage to its front end, according to Procopio.

Procopio asked that anyone with information about the Somerville crash call the State Police Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

