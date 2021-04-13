State Police investigating hit-and-run crashes in Braintree and Somerville

Troopers closed part of the highway for the on-scene investigation and all lanes had reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Around 4:25 a.m., the man was walking near Exit 6 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, David Procopio, State Police spokesman, said in a statement.

A man was fatally injured in a hit-and-run incident that took place on Interstate 93 southbound in Braintree early Tuesday, one of two crashes State Police are currently investigating.

The incident remains under investigation and Procopio said troopers are working to develop a description of the vehicle that hit the man.

It was not immediately clear why the man was walking on the highway where pedestrians are banned.

In Somerville, a 72-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on McGrath Highway Monday night, Procopio said in a statement. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing, Procopio wrote.

Investigators are searching for a white van with damage to its front end, according to Procopio.

Procopio asked that anyone with information about the Somerville crash call the State Police Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.