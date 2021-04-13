A top Covid expert calls the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause ‘the right step’

A top infectious diseases expert on Tuesday said he approved the decision to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots, calling it a necessary step to assure the public that one of the key tools in the fight against the COVID-19 virus is safe.

“US govt calling for a pause of the J&J vaccine after a small number of people develop a very rare blood clot. While unfortunate, its the right step,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health tweeted Tuesday. “Central to vaccination success is ensuring people have confidence they are safe.”