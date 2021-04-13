A top Covid expert calls the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause ‘the right step’

A top infectious diseases expert on Tuesday said he approved the decision to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots, calling it a necessary step to assure the public that one of the key tools in the fight against the COVID-19 virus is safe.
“US govt calling for a pause of the J&J vaccine after a small number of people develop a very rare blood clot. While unfortunate, its the right step,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health tweeted Tuesday. “Central to vaccination success is ensuring people have confidence they are safe.”
Jha was among the first public health officials to react to the stunning announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration that more study is needed of the single-shot vaccine after six women developed rare reactions.
The Globe has reached out to Governor Charlie Baker and Acting Mayor Kim Janey for their reaction on what the pause could mean for vaccine distribution in Massachusetts and for those patients who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
