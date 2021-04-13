Two men charged with murder in fatal Roxbury stabbing

Two men have been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old Medford man in Roxbury on Jan. 4, Boston police said Tuesday.
David Robinson, 48, of Roxbury, was arrested by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit in the area of 112 Southampton St. in Roxbury Tuesday, Boston police wrote in a statement posted to BPDnews.com. Robinson had a warrant out for his arrest for the murder, according to police.
When he was arrested, Robinson was allegedly in possession of class A drugs and is being charged with trafficking class A along with murder, police said.
Authorities also “lodged a Suffolk Superior Court warrant” for murder for Robert Jamison, 44, of Boston, who was already in custody, officials said. Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said she did not have information on when Jamison was arrested.
At 7:31 p.m. on Jan. 4 police responded to a radio call for a person stabbed and found Richard Ghiozzi, suffering from a stab wound in the area of 115 Southampton St. in Roxbury. Ghiozzi was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Ghiozzi’s stabbing was the first homicide of 2021 in Boston.
