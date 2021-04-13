Two men charged with murder in fatal Roxbury stabbing

Two men have been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old Medford man in Roxbury on Jan. 4, Boston police said Tuesday.

David Robinson, 48, of Roxbury, was arrested by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit in the area of 112 Southampton St. in Roxbury Tuesday, Boston police wrote in a statement posted to BPDnews.com. Robinson had a warrant out for his arrest for the murder, according to police.

When he was arrested, Robinson was allegedly in possession of class A drugs and is being charged with trafficking class A along with murder, police said.