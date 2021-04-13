Wellesley aims to boost habitat for pollinators

Wellesley residents are invited to join in a springtime effort to make their community more hospitable to pollinators.

A newly launched campaign aims to educate community members about how “pollinator corridors” can help butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators travel through the landscape by providing them with food and shelter along the way.

The goal of Pollinate Wellesley is to encourage residents to use their own yards to help build that habitat. A joint initiative of the town’s Natural Resources Commission, Sustainable Wellesley, and the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust, the initiative includes activities and educational programs.