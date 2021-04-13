Weymouth to hold annual cleanup day

Grab a face mask and a trash bag, and keep your social distance, to take part in Weymouth’s annual Community Clean-Up Day on April 24 — the first town-sponsored event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
As of April 12, more than 100 groups had signed up to participate, according to the mayor’s office. They include local youth sports teams, local businesses, neighborhood associations, scouting groups, churches, various clubs, and South Shore Health.
Each group will be responsible for a specific area in town — allowing people to keep 6 feet apart and avoiding large crowds, said Mayor Robert Hedlund. Instead of the traditional barbecue after the cleanup, the town will hand out prepackaged individual lunches to participants via a drive-through at the horseshoe driveway in front of Abigail Adams Middle School, he said.
“It’s a great opportunity to creep back to normalcy,” Hedlund said.
Last year’s cleanup was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions — the first of many town-run events that didn’t happen.
Also called off were the town’s summer concert series, summer movies on the beach, the third of July fireworks, the Great Pumpkin Give-a-Wey in October, and the Heritage Parade. The annual lighting of a holiday tree in December, which usually draws hundreds of people, was limited to just a few because of COVID, according to mayoral assistant Kerry Knapp.
“Where we go with events from here, we don’t know,” Knapp said. “The only thing that is certain with COVID is uncertainty.”
To register for the cleanup, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, call 781-682-3618 by April 22. For more information, visit weymouth.ma.us/home/news/community-clean-up-day.
