What we know about problems associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In those cases the type of blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC.

The six cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, CDC and FDA officials said.

Officials are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a “rare and severe type of blood clot” in individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and US Food and Drug Administration.

”Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered,” Marks and Schuchat said in a joint statement. “Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”

The cases will be further reviewed by the CDC and FDA.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States, officials said.

CDC and FDA officials are urging people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination to contact their health care provider, and health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.

