Woman charged in sex trafficking ring allegedly operating out of Revere spa

Garland was arrested Friday without incident and arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court on charges of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, keeping a house of prostitution, deriving support from prostitution, money laundering, and conspiracy, according to legal filings and Healey’s office.

In a statement, Healey’s office identified the alleged trafficker as Geralda De Matos Garland, 57. Her lawyer didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

A Revere woman stands accused of trafficking multiple people for sex through Crystal’s Day Spa in that city, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Tuesday.

A not guilty plea was entered on Garland’s behalf, and Judge Jane Prince ordered her held on $50,000 cash bail, records show. According to the statement, authorities obtained evidence showing Garland allegedly ran a “profitable and organized” trafficking ring through the spa, which she owned.

Advertisement

Garland, Healey’s office said, allegedly recruited victims, posted online ads offering commercial sex, arranged appointments with buyers, and collected money from them.

The investigation’s ongoing, the statement said, and Healey’s office is “working with victim service organizations to ensure victims have the assistance and services they need.”

The spa describes itself on its website as a “full service, world-class facility. Our goal is to help you feel and look amazing. We are dedicated to providing the best products and services possible. Using only products which consist of safe, technologically advanced and certified ingredients.”

A phone number listed for the spa wasn’t taking voice messages on Tuesday afternoon.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.