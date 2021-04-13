fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Capitol Police officer honored by Biden, Congress in rotunda

Updated April 13, 2021, 1 hour ago
The flag-draped casket of the late Capitol Police Officer William Evans is carried up the East Center Steps of the US Capitol Tuesday in Washington, DC. Officer Evans, who was killed in the line of duty during an attack outside the US Capitol on April 2, will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda.
The flag-draped casket of the late Capitol Police Officer William Evans is carried up the East Center Steps of the US Capitol Tuesday in Washington, DC. Officer Evans, who was killed in the line of duty during an attack outside the US Capitol on April 2, will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda.Alex Wong/Getty Images


Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrived to lie in honor in the Rotunda of the US Capitol.
Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrived to lie in honor in the Rotunda of the US Capitol.MANDEL NGAN/pool
Logan Evans, son of slain US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walked past the casket.
Logan Evans, son of slain US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walked past the casket.J. Scott Applewhite/pool
Abigail Evans, 7, the daughter of late US Capitol Police Officer William Evans, and her mother Shannon Terranova, pay their respects as his remains lie in honor in the US Capitol rotunda.
Abigail Evans, 7, the daughter of late US Capitol Police Officer William Evans, and her mother Shannon Terranova, pay their respects as his remains lie in honor in the US Capitol rotunda.Tom Williams/pool
US President Joe Biden (right) presented a challenge coin to Logan Evans, son of slain US Capitol Police officer William Billy Evans at a ceremony at the US Capitol.
US President Joe Biden (right) presented a challenge coin to Logan Evans, son of slain US Capitol Police officer William Billy Evans at a ceremony at the US Capitol.DREW ANGERER/pool
The family, including daughter Abigail, watched as the flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans.
The family, including daughter Abigail, watched as the flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans.Jabin Botsford/pool
Officers hugged after the flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrived to lie in honor at the US Capitol.
Officers hugged after the flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrived to lie in honor at the US Capitol.Jabin Botsford/pool
Logan and Abigail, the children of the late US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, are comforted by their mother Shannon Terranova.
Logan and Abigail, the children of the late US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, are comforted by their mother Shannon Terranova.Drew Angerer/Pool
The flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives to lie in honor at the US Capitol.
The flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives to lie in honor at the US Capitol.Jabin Botsford/Pool
Officers watched as the flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives to lie in honor at the US Capitol.
Officers watched as the flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives to lie in honor at the US Capitol.Jabin Botsford/Pool
President Joe Biden walked from the podium after speaking during a ceremony to honor slain US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans.
President Joe Biden walked from the podium after speaking during a ceremony to honor slain US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
The driver of the hearse position the flag-draped casket of the late Capitol Police Officer William “Bill” Evans for the honor guards at the US Capitol.
The driver of the hearse position the flag-draped casket of the late Capitol Police Officer William "Bill" Evans for the honor guards at the US Capitol.Alex Wong/Getty
The family of US Capitol Police Officer William Evans looked on as his casket is carried into the US Capitol to lie in honor in the rotunda.
The family of US Capitol Police Officer William Evans looked on as his casket is carried into the US Capitol to lie in honor in the rotunda.Shawn Thew/pool
The flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrived to lie in honor at the US Capitol.
The flag-draped casket of US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrived to lie in honor at the US Capitol.CARLOS BARRIA/Pool
Capitol Police officers looked at a program prior to a ceremony honoring fellow officer William Evans.
Capitol Police officers looked at a program prior to a ceremony honoring fellow officer William Evans.AMR ALFIKY/Pool
From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy paused at the casket of slain US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans during a ceremony at the Capitol.
From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy paused at the casket of slain US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans during a ceremony at the Capitol.J. Scott Applewhite/pool
A picture of the late Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans is seen on a guard booth on the north side of the US Capitol which has been set up with black drapes as a memorial to honor the slain officer.
A picture of the late Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans is seen on a guard booth on the north side of the US Capitol which has been set up with black drapes as a memorial to honor the slain officer.Alex Wong/Getty Images