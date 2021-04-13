Head of elite New York City Catholic school fired over charges of sexual misconduct

“The investigation is now coming to a close, and the board of trustees has determined, based on the findings of the third party investigator, that Fr. Lahart engaged in inappropriate and unwelcome verbal communications and physical conduct, all of a sexual nature, with adult members of the Regis community, including subordinates,” board of trustees chairman Anthony DiNovi wrote in an email to the school community Sunday.

The Rev. Daniel Lahart, who has been president of Regis, a prestigious all-boys school in Manhattan, since 2016, has been on administrative leave since late February, the school said in a statement. His firing will be effective April 21, the school said.

New York City’s Regis High School, one of the most prominent Catholic schools in the country, said it planned to fire the Jesuit priest who serves as its president after an investigation found he had engaged in sexual misconduct involving several adults, including school employees.

He added: “This conduct was nonconsensual, and moreover, continued notwithstanding express requests from the affected parties for the conduct to cease.”

Lahart's removal comes at a delicate moment for the Roman Catholic Church. All its dioceses in New York state are under investigation by the New York Attorney General Letitia James for its handling of sexual misconduct.

Last year, James sued the Diocese of Buffalo and three bishops connected to it over what her office described as a yearslong cover-up of clergy sexual abuse. Investigations into the other seven Catholic dioceses in the state are ongoing, and church officials say they have cooperated with investigators.

DiNovi said in Sunday's statement that Lahart had declined to participate in the investigation of his conduct, which was conducted by an outside firm, T&M USA. Citing privacy rules, he said the school would release no further information about the investigation or its findings.

“Please know the board did not come to its decision lightly and took seriously its obligation to act with transparency, integrity and compassion in service of our community, both with respect to Fr. Lahart and to those members of our community who were harmed by his conduct,” he wrote. “We are committed to ensuring a safe, respectful and caring workplace for all current and future Regis staff members.”

Regis is the most prestigious Catholic school in New York, with a long list of notable alumni that includes Dr. Anthony Fauci and actor Colin Jost. It does not charge tuition, and its graduates routinely go on to attend the nation's top public and private universities.

DiNovi said in the statement that Lahart would be replaced on an interim basis by Christian Talbot, a layperson with deep experience in the world of Catholic secondary education. Talbot previously spent 14 years on the Regis faculty.

Phil Klay, a Regis alumnus and Marine Corps veteran who won the 2014 National Book Award for fiction, said Talbot had been his English teacher and was “quite important for me as a writer.”

The school’s commitment not just to academics but to Jesuit religious principles makes many alumni fiercely loyal, but also deepened the sense of shock over sexual misconduct at its highest levels, said Klay.

“It’s a remarkable place — not just that it’s academically rigorous and that kids go on to do impressive things, but it has strong commitment to developing students into ‘men for others,’ ” he said, quoting the foundational principle of Jesuit education. “That moral and religious core of the school is just as important as the academic core of it.”

Klay said Talbot, a Regis alumnus, was widely respected at the school. Klay said he thought his former teacher’s appointment as interim president was reassuring.

“This is a hard thing for the institution and the people who work there, so you want a good, motivated, decent person at the top after something like this,” Klay said. “So it is comforting to see Talbot coming back.”