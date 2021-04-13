How a rarely used constitutional provision might let Michigan’s Republicans limit access to the voting booth

But plenty of twists and turns are looming as Michigan’s Senate prepares to hold hearings on a package of voting bills, beginning Wednesday. Unlike Georgia, Florida, and Texas, which have also moved to limit voting access, Michigan has a Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who last month said she would veto any bill to impose new restrictions. But unlike in other states with divided governments, in Michigan the Constitution offers Republicans a rarely used option for circumventing a veto.

At first glance, the partisan battle over voting rights in Michigan appears similar to those in many other states: The Republican-led Legislature, spurred by former president Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud, has introduced a rash of proposals to restrict voting access, angering Democrats, who are fighting back.

Last month, the state’s Republican chairman told activists that he aimed to do just that — usher new voting restrictions into law using a voter-driven petition process that would bypass the governor’s veto pen.

In response, Michigan Democrats and voting rights activists are contemplating a competing petition drive, while also scrambling to round up corporate opposition to the bills; they are hoping to avoid a replay of what happened in Georgia, where the leading businesses didn’t weigh in against new voting rules until after they were signed into law.

The maneuvering by both parties has turned Michigan into a test case of how states with divided governments will deal with voting laws, and how Republicans in legislatures are willing to use administrative tools at their disposal to advance Trump’s claims of fraud and pursue measures that could disenfranchise voters.

The package would prohibit the secretary of state from mailing unsolicited applications for absentee ballots to voters, require voters to mail in a photocopied or scanned ID to receive an absentee ballot, and restrict the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, among other rule changes. These measures would roll back some of the expanded access to absentee ballots that Michigan voters approved, by a 2-to-1 ratio, in a 2018 vote to amend the state Constitution.

The bills also include some provisions to make voting easier, such as adding an extra day of early voting on a Saturday and allowing 16-year-olds to preregister to vote.

“These bills contain some of the most outlandish voter suppression ideas that Michigan has ever seen,” said state Senator Paul Wojno, the lone Democrat on the Michigan Senate’s elections committee. “We’ll find out if what was adopted in Georgia may have backfired, causing legislation like this to be put under a bigger microscope.”

The chief executives of 30 of Michigan’s largest companies, including Ford, General Motors, and Quicken Loans, announced their opposition on Tuesday to changes in the state’s election laws that would make voting harder — an apparent effort to get ahead of the issue, rather that come under pressure after laws are passed, as happened to two big Georgia companies, Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.

In a joint statement, the companies’ leaders warned against passing laws that would reduce voting by “historically disenfranchised communities, persons with disabilities, older adults, racial minorities, and low-income voters.’’

And in what appeared to be a shot across the bow of GOP lawmakers planning to cut out the Democratic governor, the executives said election laws “must be developed in a bipartisan fashion to preserve public confidence.”

The Republican push to amend Michigan’s election laws comes as the state faces a spike in coronavirus cases, with the number nearing the peak that was seen in late December. Whitmer, who declined to be interviewed, on Friday called for a two-week pause in youth sports, in-person schooling, and indoor dining and asked President Biden for more vaccine. Republican opposition to Whitmer in Michigan has intensified during the pandemic.

Michigan is one of just nine states that allow voters to petition lawmakers to take up a piece of legislation; if passed, the law is not subject to a governor’s veto. If the Legislature does not pass the bill within 40 days of receiving it, the measure goes before voters on the next statewide ballot. It is a rarely used procedure: Lawmakers have passed only nine voter-initiated bills since 1963, according to the Bureau of Elections.

But last month, Ron Weiser, the state’s Republican Party chairman, told supporters in a video reported on by The Detroit News that the party planned to subsidize a petition drive to cut Whitmer out of the process.

To do so would require 340,047 voter signatures, or 10 percent of the vote in the last governor’s election. Weiser said the signatures would be gathered through county committees with party funding.

A spokesman for the state GOP, Ted Goodman, said the party could easily gather the needed signatures if Whitmer vetoes a bill that emerges from the Legislature. “We’re confident we can ensure election integrity reforms ahead of the 2022 elections,” he said.

In November’s election, 3.3 million absentee ballots were cast in the midst of a pandemic, out of 5.5 million total. Citing scores of audits, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, called the election one of the most secure in Michigan history. Benson said only 15,300 absentee ballots were rejected, less than 0.5 percent, for reasons such as arriving late. Biden carried Michigan by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points.

Michigan Democrats said the prospect of a citizen initiative to bypass the usual lawmaking process would allow a fraction of the state’s white population to disenfranchise Black voters.

“It feels almost criminal to me,” said Sarah Anthony, a state representative from Lansing.

“As an African American woman who has worked for years now to expand the right to vote, to mobilize and educate people about why it’s so important to vote, and to lower barriers to people, and now be in the Legislature and see these crafty ways that folks are trying to strip us of the right to vote — words can’t describe it.”



